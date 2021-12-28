Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash; Phoenix officer injured

PHOENIX — A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Phoenix police motorcycle officer, police said Tuesday.

Elizabeth Mia Eaton was arrested late Monday night on suspicion of hit-and-run with death or serious injury, a police statement said.

According to police, Eaton struck the officer early Monday morning as she made a left turn and then left the scene, leaving the injured officer lying on the roadway.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant showed a dark minivan suddenly turning in front of the officer, who was thrown from his motorcycle and then skidded for several feet on the street.

Police said investigators located Eaton’s minivan in her backyard and that it had damage consistent with the crash.

Eaton remained in jail Tuesday and court records didn’t indicate she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The officer’s identity was not released but police said he had to undergo emergency surgery for a serious leg injury.

In Arizona, it is a felony for someone involved in a car collision to leave and not render aid.