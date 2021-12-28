UNM women’s basketball game against SJSU called off

Less than three hours before tip-off, the New Mexico women’s basketball team’s game against San Jose State today at the Pit will not be played.

Per the Mountain West conference, “Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the San Jose State women’s basketball program, the Spartans’ conference opener against New Mexico (Dec. 28) has been postponed. Games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.”

Fans with tickets to the game should hold onto their tickets and parking, UNM said in a press release. If the game is rescheduled, the original tickets and parking will be valid. If the game ends up not being rescheduled, ticket holders can contact the UNM Ticket Office.

New Mexico will now open the Mountain West schedule on Friday with a visit to Boise State. The Lobos’ conference home opener will now be the UNLV game on Monday at 7 p.m..