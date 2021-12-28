 5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for omicron - Albuquerque Journal

5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for omicron

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and the Houston area have run out of sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron.

The agency says the treatment cannot be offered until January, when the next shipment of the drug is expected to arrive from the federal government.

Antibody drugs for coronavirus variants other than omicron are still available, the agency said.

Supply of the drug is “extremely limited, and additional doses of the product will not be available until the week of January 3rd,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in an statement posted online.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona hospital official: Avoid New Year's gatherings
Around the Region
The pandemic continues to strain hospitals ... The pandemic continues to strain hospitals statewide so Arizonans should avoid large New Year's gatherings even if masked and fully vaccinated, a top official ...
2
Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings
Around the Region
Police were investigating Tuesday after a ... Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in the Denver area, killing four people and ...
3
5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for ...
Around the Region
Infusion centers in five large Texas ... Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant. ...
4
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash; Phoenix officer injured
Around the Region
A 52-year-old woman has been arrested ... A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Phoenix police motorcycle officer, police said Tuesday. Elizabeth Mia Eaton ...
5
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas ...
Around the Region
Three teenagers were killed and a ... Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen shot them at a gas station in the Dallas area over ...
6
Judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence
Around the Region
A truck driver sentenced to 110 ... A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver moved a step closer Monday to ...
7
Phoenix police motorcycle officer victim of hit-and-run
Around the Region
Phoenix police are searching for the ... Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcycle officer and then fled the scene. Authorities say the injured officer had to ...
8
New Arizona COVID-19 cases over 7,600 due to holiday ...
Around the Region
Arizona's latest number of daily new ... Arizona's latest number of daily new COVID-19 cases appears extraordinarily high only because of a lag in reporting over the Christmas holiday. The state ...
9
Mohave County board refuses to declare state of emergency
Around the Region
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ... The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is willing to consider passing a resolution saying hospitals in northwestern Arizona face a staffing crisis due to ...