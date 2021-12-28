 Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52 - Albuquerque Journal

Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

By Associated Press

NAPLES, Italy — Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52.

Italian club Ascoli said he died Tuesday at his home in Monte di Procida, near Naples, of cardiac arrest.

The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area.

Hugo’s death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.

“The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo,” Napoli said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52
Obituary Profiles
Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of ... Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego Maradona and a former soccer player, has died. He was 52. Italian club Ascoli said he died ...
2
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies ...
Nation
Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who ... Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, ...
3
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as 'ant man,' dead ...
Obituary Profiles
    BOSTON -- Edward O. ...     BOSTON -- Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism ...
4
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
Obituary Profiles
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one ... Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR's best-known families, has died. She was 91. Grandchildren Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said ...
5
Wayne Thiebaud, painter of lush colors and textures, dies
Obituary Profiles
Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose luscious, colorful ... Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose luscious, colorful paintings of cakes and San Francisco cityscapes combined sensuousness, nostalgia and a hint of melancholy, has died. He ...
6
Retired Dallas Morning News reporter dies in car crash
Obituary Profiles
Retired Dallas Morning News reporter Wayne ... Retired Dallas Morning News reporter Wayne Slater, who covered the rise of Texas governors Ann Richards and George W. Bush, has died in a ...
7
Former MLB OF and Tigers 1B coach Kimera Bartee ...
Obituary Profiles
Kimera Bartee, a former Major League ... Kimera Bartee, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and Detroit Tigers first base coach, died Monday. He was 49. The Tigers made the announcement ...
8
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
Obituary Profiles
Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican ... Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state legislature to become a U.S. senator known as an ...
9
Anne Rice, who breathed new life into vampires, dies ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, ... Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including 'Interview With the Vampire,' reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She ...