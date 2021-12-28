 Police investigating after ABQ man found dead in Belen - Albuquerque Journal

Police investigating after ABQ man found dead in Belen

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating after an Albuquerque man who was reported missing was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month in Belen.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said while 52-year-old Michael Yarbrough’s death is being considered a homicide, detectives are still trying to determine where he was killed.

He said Yarbrough was reported missing to APD on Dec. 21. He did not say when Yarbrough’s body had been found.

Gallegos said detectives with APD’s missing person’s unit and homicide unit are working with the Belen Police Department and state Fire Marshal to determine the circumstances around Yarbrough’s death.


