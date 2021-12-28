 Ducey's budget director running for state House - Albuquerque Journal

Ducey’s budget director running for state House

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget director is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

Matt Gress has served as director of the governor’s Office of Strategic Planning & Budgeting since 2017. In that post, he oversees preparation of the governor’s annual budget presentation and helps implement the budget once it is enacted.

Gress previously worked as a policy advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission and as a fiscal analyst at the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which provides nonpartisan analysis to state lawmakers. He’s from Oklahoma and taught English in Tulsa as part of Teach For America after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.

He’s running as a Republican in the new 4th legislative district, which runs from Central Phoenix north to Scottsdale and the Loop 101 freeway. It is one of a handful of highly competitive districts among the 30 in the state.

Gress calls himself a conservative Republican and previously served as an elected member of the Madison Elementary School District board. He lives in Phoenix with his partner, former Ducey Chief of staff Daniel Scarpinato.

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission last week approved new congressional and legislative maps for the state. The new 4th District covers parts of several old districts.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lawyer for Arizona Senate election audit firm wants to ...
Around the Region
The attorney representing the private company ... The attorney representing the private company that oversaw the Arizona Senate's partisan review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results is trying to quit after ...
2
Arizona hospital official: Avoid New Year's gatherings
Around the Region
The pandemic continues to strain hospitals ... The pandemic continues to strain hospitals statewide so Arizonans should avoid large New Year's gatherings even if masked and fully vaccinated, a top official ...
3
Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings
Around the Region
Police were investigating Tuesday after a ... Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in the Denver area, killing four people and ...
4
5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for ...
Around the Region
Infusion centers in five large Texas ... Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant. ...
5
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash; Phoenix officer injured
Around the Region
A 52-year-old woman has been arrested ... A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Phoenix police motorcycle officer, police said Tuesday. Elizabeth Mia Eaton ...
6
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas ...
Around the Region
Three teenagers were killed and a ... Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen shot them at a gas station in the Dallas area over ...
7
Judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker's 110-year sentence
Around the Region
A truck driver sentenced to 110 ... A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver moved a step closer Monday to ...
8
Phoenix police motorcycle officer victim of hit-and-run
Around the Region
Phoenix police are searching for the ... Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcycle officer and then fled the scene. Authorities say the injured officer had to ...
9
New Arizona COVID-19 cases over 7,600 due to holiday ...
Around the Region
Arizona's latest number of daily new ... Arizona's latest number of daily new COVID-19 cases appears extraordinarily high only because of a lag in reporting over the Christmas holiday. The state ...