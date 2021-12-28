 COVID hospitalizations remain well below peak - Albuquerque Journal

COVID hospitalizations remain well below peak

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, the Rev. Harry Eberts, left, and the Rev. Andrew Black direct people into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe on Monday. New Mexico ranks 11th in the country for percentage of the population with at least one dose. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico remained roughly flat Tuesday — well below the wintertime peak earlier this month.

The Department of Health reported 462 coronavirus patients in state hospitals, roughly in line with Monday’s total but a 35% decline since Dec. 9, when the state reported 716 patients.

New Mexico hospitals have routinely operated well above their normal capacity this winter amid an increase in patients seeking care for COVID-19 and other conditions. But patient loads for COVID-19 have fallen over the last two weeks, according to state data.

The state on Tuesday also reported:

— 799 new cases of the disease, including 308 in Bernalillo County. New Mexico now ranks in the bottom half of states — 35th overall — for COVID-19 cases per capita over the last week.

— 22 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 13 of whom were in their 70s or older. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Torrance County.

The official statewide death toll stands at 5,796 residents.

— About 76% of adults in New Mexico have completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series and 34% have received their booster doses. The state ranks No. 11 in the country for the percentage of the population with at least one dose.

— An 11% test positivity rate over the last seven days, a 1 percentage point increase over Monday’s report.

State officials had initially planned only two COVID-19 updates this week rather than the usual five as part of a winter break. But they announced Tuesday that they would continue the daily updates, except on Friday, the first day of the new year.

 


