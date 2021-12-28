 NM United adds Frenchman, Souahy - Albuquerque Journal

NM United adds Frenchman, Souahy

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Alexis Souahy

Alexis Souahy has gotten comfortable with stepping out of his comfort zone.

A 26-year-old Frenchman, Souahy has made a habit of pursuing new places and experiences through a successful soccer career. Next stop — Albuquerque, as the newest addition to New Mexico United’s 2022 roster.

Souahy, a defender who spent the past four seasons with the USL Championship’s Louisville City, officially signed with United on Tuesday. He smiled when asked what he knew about his new “home” city.

“I’ve never been there,” Souahy said during an introductory Zoom media conference. “The closest I’ve been to Albuquerque might be Oklahoma City when I went there to play against the Energy. This is going to be an adventure for sure.”

Not only does Souahy welcome his latest adventure, he sought out a chance to play for New Mexico United. Souahy said he contacted NMU director of operations Brandon Morris, who previously worked for Louisville City, during the offseason. That call led to a conversation with United coach Zach Prince and the contract pieces quickly fell into place.

“The way coach Prince wants to play fits in very well with my game,” Souahy said. “With the players, the coaches and the fans New Mexico has, I can’t think of a better place to be.”

Born in Montreuil, France, Souahy came to the United States to play collegiate soccer at Ohio’s Bowling Green State University. He signed with Louisville City in 2018 and helped the club reach four Eastern Conference finals and win a USLC championship in 2018.

In 82 appearances, Souahy posted strong defensive numbers including 96 interceptions, 203 clearances and 325 recoveries. He also chipped in on the attack with five goals, five assists and an 84.7% passing accuracy rate.

“I think I bring a mentality of winning,” Souahy said, “and I know what it takes to win. I can bring that to my next stop and I’m very excited to get there. New Mexico has a good core of guys and it already feels like a family to me.”

Souahy is the third new addition announced by United during the offseason, joining midfielders Justin Portillo and Carl Sainte.

“Alexis brings a vast amount of experience while still in his prime,” Prince said. “He’s very intelligent in possession and brings a physical presence to the game that makes him a great addition to our defensive group.”


