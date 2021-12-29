Prosecutor: ‘John Doe’ statements show motive in child’s dismemberment

A mysterious figure known as “John Doe” is central to the prosecution’s argument that Fabian Gonzales had a motive to attempt to conceal the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

Gonzales, 37, is charged with abuse of a child, recklessly caused, in Victoria’s 2016 killing. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Gonzales also is charged with eight counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy for allegedly dismembering the girl’s arms, wrapping her organs, washing knives and hiding clothing in an effort to conceal the killing, according to an amended grand jury indictment.

At a hearing Tuesday, prosecution and defense attorneys sparred about whether statements allegedly made by John Doe the night of the killing should be allowed as evidence, or excluded as hearsay.

Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson told a judge the statements motivated Gonzales to dismember Victoria’s body in an effort to conceal the killing.

Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, asked a judge to exclude the statements.

“We don’t even know that there is a John Doe,” Aarons said. “Our position is that there is no John Doe. We simply cannot, and should not, allow rank hearsay by an unknown person to influence the jury.”

Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos said she can’t rule whether the statements are hearsay until she hears testimony from Jessica Kelley, who is the source of the statements.

Kelley, Gonzales’ cousin, told police she was inside the West Side apartment where Victoria was killed in August 2016.

Gonzales and Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, were not at the apartment at the time of Victoria’s death, according to a statement of facts filed by prosecutors.

Kelley and Michelle Martens each have pleaded to felony charges in connection with Victoria’s killing. Both are scheduled for sentencing in February.

Kelley is required to testify in Gonzales’ trial as a condition of her plea agreement.

Kelley told police that a “well-dressed” Mexican man, referred to in court records as “John Doe,” entered the apartment and killed Victoria.

Prosecutors indicted “John Doe” in 2018 for first-degree murder and other charges based on a partial DNA profile found on Victoria’s back. His identity remains unknown.

After John Doe killed Victoria, he told Kelley that she and Gonzales needed to clean up “the mess” or she and her kids would be in danger, according to court records.

Grayson said Kelley will testify that she relayed John Doe’s statements to Gonzales. The statements will help prosecutors explain why Gonzales dismembered Victoria’s body, he said.

Gonzales believed that his actions resulted in Victoria’s killing, Grayson said. “He believed that he was responsible, and that’s why he tampered,” he said.