APD: Man shot after confronting shoplifter

A man who was shot when he confronted a shoplifter and her boyfriend outside of a store in southwest Albuquerque is expected to survive, according to an Albuquerque police spokesman.

Police were called at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Burlington Coat Factory on the 4200 block of Central and discovered the person who had been shot, Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said in an email.

He said that officers learned a woman had entered the store and was trying to steal items when she was stopped by an employee. The woman was able to flee the store and got into a black Chrysler 300 sedan.

A man who was shopping inside the store at the time confronted the car in the parking lot. A man got out of the sedan and shot him in the left torso. The victim was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital and is expected to survive, DeAguero said.

The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.