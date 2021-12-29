Similar uncertainty for Lobos, Aggies men

It’s not exactly déjà vu for the UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies men’s basketball programs.

But after having the horrible 2020-21 out-of-state playing experiences finally behind them, what’s going on in college basketball — and specifically to both of the state’s Division I men’s programs that have had their conference openers this week postponed due to COVID — hasn’t made for particularly pleasant times around the Pit and Pan Am Center as of late.

The Lobos were to host undefeated No. 20 Colorado State in a nationally televised game Tuesday night in the Pit — the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Instead, too many positive COVID cases in the Rams program led to the game being postponed.

The Aggies on Tuesday afternoon learned their Western Athletic Conference opener at Seattle has been postponed due to COVID cases on the Redhawks roster.

“Our guys are mature enough to understand that this is a world issue,” Pitino said. “It’s not like we’re frustrated with our administration or the Mountain West Conference or the NCAA. Everybody’s kind of dealing with this right now, and it’s nobody’s fault. … At the end of the day, we all want to play games, but we want to do it safely.”

Jans, who saw the mental toll spending much of the first half of the 2020-21 season in a hotel in Arizona with game after game being canceled took on his Aggies, said on Monday — even before he learned this week’s game was postponed — that it’s important to keep team energy and spirits high as it’s becoming clear the season won’t run as smoothly as hoped for.

“Just check on our guys every day. Just make sure their mental is good — support them, be there for them and try to be as positive as you can,” said Jans. “There are worse things that are gonna happen to us in life. And you heard me many times (last season) talk about keeping it in perspective of the tragedies and the deaths that were going on and continue to go on. …

“I think that’s what you have to do. It’s out of your control, for the most part.”

Both programs managed to sneak in more time with family around Christmas as a result of this season’s schedule — NMSU’s by design in their schedule and UNM’s opening up a few extra days off with last week’s news of the CSU postponement.

Instead of coming back on Christmas day to start up practice again on Sunday, the Lobos were able to stay with family until Monday afternoon and resumed practice for this week’s new conference opener on Saturday in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack and former Lobo coach Steve Alford.

Both the MWC and WAC entered the season with cancellation policies calling for forfeits for any team unable to play due to COVID cases. But that was a strategy aimed at emphasizing vaccinations. Now, with fully vaccinated teams getting hit with positive cases due to variants not around months ago when those policies were made, both leagues have shifted policies to now call for postponements with rescheduled games an option and no contest results if games can’t be made up.

Those policy changes highlight the much different feel about the season than just two months ago.

“I think everybody’s probably a little disappointed from how it was in the Fall when it kind of felt like we were turning the corner against this virus, and then all of a sudden another variant pops up and it’s very contagious,” Jans said on Monday.

MAKE-UP GAMES: Jans and Pitino both say they are open to last-minute make-up games, if they are possible for their teams.

When UNM thought the CSU game would be a forfeit as dictated by MWC policy, it had tentatively scheduled a midweek game against Northern New Mexico College in the Pit to keep players active. But when the MWC changed its policy from forfeits to asking teams to reschedule games, UNM, which has already played 13 nonconference games, couldn’t add a game because if it does manage to play all 18 league games, it would be over the NCAA’s limit for games.

“Now, if there’s multiple cancellations (ahead), I want to try to get our guys the full amount of games,” Pitino said.

Nevada lost games last month during its COVID pause. So, when its Wednesday game against San Jose State was called off, the Wolf Pack had room to sign on to play at No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday.

SATURDAY: UNM at Nevada, 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM