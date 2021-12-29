Boys Basketball: Hope Christian’s Wyckoff hits 3 at buzzer to beat Sandia

The boys basketball teams from Hope Christian, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Española Valley were winners Tuesday on the first day of the Jalene Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic at Rio Rancho High School.

The Rams and the Sundevils play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals, followed at 7 p.m. by the Demons and the Huskies.

On Tuesday, Hope Christian was involved in the day’s best and most exciting game, as the Huskies edged Sandia, 50-49.

Jett Wyckoff’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing was the game-winner for Hope, and the last of his team-best 19 points.

The Huskies (4-3) led by five points with just over a minute to go, but Sandia had rallied to take a three-point lead late in the game. And the Matadors had the ball with 4 seconds to go.

But after Hope Christian hit a free throw to cut the deficit to two, 49-47, Sandia (3-4) turned the ball over on an inbounds play, giving Hope a chance to win it, but the Huskies only had 2 seconds to get a shot off.

The ball was inbounded to Wyckoff, who came off a screen and buried the game-winner.

Rio Rancho (4-4) raced out to a big first-half lead against St. Pius (5-2), leading 29-12 at halftime en route to a 49-36 victory.

Keagan Caton had a game-high 22 points — 14 in the first half — in the victory for the Rams.

Española Valley (11-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter as the Sundevils downed Socorro, Texas, 56-44. Melaki Jones led Española Valley with 14 points.

In the day’s final game, Santa Fe (10-1) had four players in double figures, led by Santi Montoya’s 18 points, as the Demons whipped Sandia Prep 84-46. Mac Manzanares had 21 points to lead the Sundevils (2-7).

Santa Fe had 11 3-pointers.

HOBBS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT: Cleveland’s boys routed Gallup 77-41 in the semifinals Tuesday of Hobbs’ annual post-Christmas tournament. Elijah Brody had 14 points, Daniel Steverson 13 to lead the Storm, which plays the host Eagles in the final on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. Hobbs beat El Paso Montwood.

STU CLARK INVITATIONAL: In Las Vegas, N.M., Belen and Taos both pulled away in the fourth quarter to win semifinal games on Tuesday and will square off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game.

The Tigers defeated Socorro 75-58 in the first semi, while the Eagles downed West Las Vegas 79-61 in the late semi. Brody Jaquez had 18 points for the Eagles, Luis Garcia 16 points and Jordi Rojo 15 points in the victory.