 Police identify mosque arson suspect - Albuquerque Journal

Police identify mosque arson suspect

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A criminal complaint and arrest warrant affidavit identifies 43-year-old Isela Camerena as the person wanted for deliberately setting a fire at the base of one the doors to the Islamic Center of New Mexico late last month.

The document was filed in Metropolitan Court on Monday by an Albuquerque Police Department officer investigating the incident, which was captured on security cameras at the Islamic Center on Yale SE.

Isela Camerena

Police are searching for Camerena, who is facing charges of arson and negligent arson. It was unclear if she would additionally be charged with a hate crime, as mosque officials have requested.

According to the court document, a woman entered the grounds of the Islamic Center early Nov. 29 and, after unsuccessful attempts to gain access through locked building doors, she started a fire next to a door using combustible items from a trash receptacle. She also took some of the burning trash and set small fires in an outdoor playground area.

Neighbors who saw the smoke ran over and extinguished the fires before Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived.

Mosque spokesman Tahir Gauba said the same woman entered the building prior to the start of Sunday school on Nov. 7 and unsuccessfully tried to start a carpet fire in the prayer hall. When a fire alarm was triggered, the woman ran out while allegedly yelling an anti-Islamic obscenity, he said.

Gauba said the same woman also entered the building during the evening of Oct. 31, where she confronted the imam, Mahmoud Eldenawi, and threatened to burn down the mosque.

The APD and FBI previously released to the public images of the suspect from the mosque’s security cameras.

A relative of Camerena contacted authorities, was shown security camera images and positively identified her, the court document said.

Damage to the property includes $9,000 to replace the artificial playground turf, Gauba said, and between $3,000 and $5,000 to clean the brick, cement and other areas charred by the fire, and where burning material had melted into the surface.

The center expects to spend an additional $20,000 or more to update its security gate, motion sensors and camera system, he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
2021 better than 2020, more or less
ABQnews Seeker
Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism ... Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism about the future
2
Unvaccinated workers sue to keep Sandia jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated ... Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated Sandia workers
3
Police identify mosque arson suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are currently searching for the ... Officers are currently searching for the 43-year-old woman
4
Will new influx of home lots be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply
5
COVID hospitalizations fall by 35%
ABQnews Seeker
DOH reports 462 virus patients in ... DOH reports 462 virus patients in NM hospitals Tuesday
6
Prosecutor: Statements made by 'John Doe' provided a motive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys spar over allowing testimony Attorneys spar over allowing testimony
7
ABQ man's body found in trunk of burned car ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal ... APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal are investigating the death as a homicide
8
Similar uncertainty for Lobos, Aggies men
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies ... The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies have each had their conference openers postponed due to COVID cases with the opposing team.
9
APD: Man shot after confronting shoplifter
ABQnews Seeker
A man who was shot when ... A man who was shot when he confronted a shoplifter and her boyfriend outside of a store in southwest Albuquerque is expected to survive, ...