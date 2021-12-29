 Greyhound offers free ride home to youths - Albuquerque Journal

Greyhound offers free ride home to youths

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

During the holiday season, Greyhound is reminding the public about its “Home Free” program, which provides a free bus ticket to runaway, homeless and exploited youth who want to return to their home or another safe environment.

The program, now in its 34th year, helps young people ages 12 through 21.

“It is our hope that the resources we provide runaway youth will bring comfort to those looking to safely reunite with their families,” said Dave Leach, president and chief executive officer of Greyhound Lines Inc.

In 2020, nearly 325 free bus tickets were provided to young people looking to be reconnected with their families, according to a news release. Partnering with the National Runaway Safeline, thus far in 2021 Greyhound has provided more than 230 free bus tickets, valued at nearly $42,000.

On any given night in the United States, an estimated 41,000 unaccompanied youth between 13 and 25 experience homelessness, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If you or someone you know has run away or is experiencing homelessness and wants to return home, call 1-800-RUNAWAY or visit 1800runaway.org. A Home Free ticket can also be arranged through the ticket office at any Greyhound bus station.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Will new influx of home lots be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply
2
2021 better than 2020, more or less
ABQnews Seeker
Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism ... Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism about the future
3
Unvaccinated workers sue to keep Sandia jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated ... Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated Sandia workers
4
Police identify mosque arson suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are currently searching for the ... Officers are currently searching for the 43-year-old woman
5
Greyhound offers free ride home to youths
ABQnews Seeker
Company has provided more than 230 ... Company has provided more than 230 such rides in 2021
6
COVID hospitalizations fall by 35%
ABQnews Seeker
DOH reports 462 virus patients in ... DOH reports 462 virus patients in NM hospitals Tuesday
7
Prosecutor: Statements made by 'John Doe' provided a motive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys spar over allowing testimony Attorneys spar over allowing testimony
8
ABQ man's body found in trunk of burned car ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal ... APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal are investigating the death as a homicide
9
Similar uncertainty for Lobos, Aggies men
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies ... The UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies have each had their conference openers postponed due to COVID cases with the opposing team.