Greyhound offers free ride home to youths

During the holiday season, Greyhound is reminding the public about its “Home Free” program, which provides a free bus ticket to runaway, homeless and exploited youth who want to return to their home or another safe environment.

The program, now in its 34th year, helps young people ages 12 through 21.

“It is our hope that the resources we provide runaway youth will bring comfort to those looking to safely reunite with their families,” said Dave Leach, president and chief executive officer of Greyhound Lines Inc.

In 2020, nearly 325 free bus tickets were provided to young people looking to be reconnected with their families, according to a news release. Partnering with the National Runaway Safeline, thus far in 2021 Greyhound has provided more than 230 free bus tickets, valued at nearly $42,000.

On any given night in the United States, an estimated 41,000 unaccompanied youth between 13 and 25 experience homelessness, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If you or someone you know has run away or is experiencing homelessness and wants to return home, call 1-800-RUNAWAY or visit 1800runaway.org. A Home Free ticket can also be arranged through the ticket office at any Greyhound bus station.