Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,121, including 34 delayed reported cases. The death toll remained at 1,583.

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.

The omicron variant has not been detected in swab samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders said that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.