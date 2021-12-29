 Biden's new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi - Albuquerque Journal

Biden’s new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi

By Darlene Superville / Associated Press

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, got his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach — on Tuesday.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden took the German shepherd on a walk near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commander was born Sept. 1 and arrived at the White House last week, a birthday gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Biden introduced Commander in a tweet. He turned 79 in November.

Commander is the third German shepherd Biden has welcomed to the White House. Champ died in June at age 13. The other dog, Major, 3, now lives with family friends in Delaware after behaving aggressively while living at the White House.

The Bidens are spending the holidays between their homes in Delaware.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Will new influx of homes be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply
2
2021 better than 2020, more or less
ABQnews Seeker
Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism ... Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism about the future
3
ABQ man's body found in trunk of burned car ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal ... APD and Belen police, Fire Marshal are investigating the death as a homicide
4
Unvaccinated workers sue to keep Sandia jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated ... Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated Sandia workers
5
Prosecutor: 'John Doe' statements show motive in child's dismemberment
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys spar over allowing testimony Attorneys spar over allowing testimony
6
COVID hospitalizations fall by 35%
ABQnews Seeker
DOH reports 462 virus patients in ... DOH reports 462 virus patients in NM hospitals Tuesday
7
Police identify mosque arson suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are currently searching for the ... Officers are currently searching for the 43-year-old woman
8
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
Nation
He was an accomplished amateur boxer ... He was an accomplished amateur boxer who'd rather dance. But Harry Reid was fond of reminding his opponents that he knew how to fight, ...
9
Sentencing set for US airman convicted in teacher's killing
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Air Force airman who ... A U.S. Air Force airman who was convicted of killing a Mennonite woman after kidnapping her in New Mexico and taking her to Arizona ...
10
Advocates press to give juveniles a 'Second Chance'
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would abolish life in prison ... Bill would abolish life in prison without parole for youth sentenced as adults