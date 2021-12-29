 Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in car stopped at red light - Albuquerque Journal

Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in car stopped at red light

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they’re trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Wednesday.

A third person in a car stopped at a red light wasn’t injured when at least one person in another vehicle opened fire at about 2:30 a.m., a police statement said.

No identities were released.

The shooting occurred in the area of North 19th Avenue and West Camelback Road. Light rail service to the station located at the intersection was paused during the police investigation.

Police said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the incident.


