 Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported that Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,368,080 cases and 24,171 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations statewide dipped for the first time this week, with 2,280 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 3,236.7 on Dec. 13 to 3,045.1 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 68.9 to 40.2 during the same period.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

