 New map for state House signed into law - Albuquerque Journal

New map for state House signed into law

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat, takes a picture earlier this month of redistricting maps on display inside the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe, where a special session is underway. Rendon was in town to speak at a conference with other house speakers. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting legislation Wednesday expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of the 70 seats in the state House — roughly matching its existing composition.

The partisan makeup, however, would fluctuate, and the Albuquerque area is set to be a battleground.

Twelve seats are poised to be extremely competitive — with just 5 percentage points separating Democrats and Republicans, based on an analysis of voting trends over the last 10 years by Research & Polling Inc., the state’s redistricting contractor.

Nine of the 12 most competitive districts are in the Albuquerque metropolitan area, including Belen, Corrales and Rio Rancho.

Another five seats are within about 10 percentage points.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed the legislation, House Bill 8, in her office Wednesday.

“This is a sound map that is representative and respectful of New Mexico’s varied communities of interest and will, I believe, ensure that the will of the people will continue to be done in that chamber,” she said in written statement.

Republican lawmakers vigorously objected to the map during the special session earlier this month. They said it creates a political advantage for Democrats, and they sought to change some boundaries to help Republican Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales.

Under the legislation, her district is expected to be extremely competitive, with a 1.6 percentage point lean toward Democrats, based on the 10-year voting analysis.

Democrats contend the map is based largely on the work of the independent Citizen Redistricting Committee, not designed to help or hurt particular incumbents.

Altogether, the map is expected to be produce 34 Democratic seats and 11 Democratic-leaning seats, or seats within roughly 10 percentage points, according to the voting-trends analysis. There would be 19 Republican seats and six Republican-leaning seats.

It’s remarkably similar to the composition now in place. In the special session, for example, Democrats held a 45-24 advantage over Republicans in the House, which also has one conservative-leaning independent, Phelps Anderson of Roswell.

Lujan Grisham has now signed three of the four redistricting maps adopted by the Legislature this month — the plans for Congress, the state House and the Public Education Commission. She has until Jan. 6 to sign or veto the redistricting proposal for the state Senate.

This month’s special session was the first time in 30 years that Democrats controlled both legislative chambers and the Governor’s Office during redistricting. Past plans have repeatedly ended up in court.

The plan signed Wednesday could create difficult decisions for some sitting legislators.

Among lawmakers who say they intend to seek reelection or are undecided, the House map would pair four incumbents in a district with another member, forcing them to either run against each other or move to keep a seat in the Legislature.

The pairings are:

— Republican Greg Nibert and Anderson, the independent, in the Roswell area.

— Democrat Dayan Hochman-Vigil and Republican Bill Rehm in a Northeast Albuquerque district.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New map for state House signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting legislation Wednesday expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of the 70 seats in the state ...
2
In Pictures: Celebrating New Mexico 2021
ABQnews Seeker
While Journal photographers are tasked with ... While Journal photographers are tasked with shooting news, both good and bad, it’s been our distinct privilege and pleasure to turn our cameras on ...
3
Will new influx of homes be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply
4
2021 better than 2020, more or less
ABQnews Seeker
Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism ... Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism about the future
5
Unvaccinated workers sue to keep Sandia jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated ... Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated Sandia workers
6
Police identify mosque arson suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are currently searching for the ... Officers are currently searching for the 43-year-old woman
7
Greyhound offers free ride home to youths
ABQnews Seeker
Company has provided more than 230 ... Company has provided more than 230 such rides in 2021
8
COVID hospitalizations fall by 35%
ABQnews Seeker
DOH reports 462 virus patients in ... DOH reports 462 virus patients in NM hospitals Tuesday
9
Prosecutor: 'John Doe' statements show motive in child's dismemberment
ABQnews Seeker
Attorneys spar over allowing testimony Attorneys spar over allowing testimony