Albuquerque shifts to virtual inauguration

Albuquerque’s New Year’s Day inauguration ceremony is going behind closed doors.

The city announced Wednesday it would not allow the public to attend Saturday’s event “out of an abundance of caution due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

Six recent election winners will be sworn in at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center: Mayor Tim Keller, who recently won a second term, City Councilor Klarissa Peña, reelected for a third term, and incoming councilors Tammy Fiebelkorn, Renee Grout, Dan Lewis and Louie Sanchez.

There are still ways to tune in: Viewers can watch it on GovTV Comcast Channel 16 or YouTube.