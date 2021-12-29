 Albuquerque shifts to virtual inauguration - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque shifts to virtual inauguration

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque’s New Year’s Day inauguration ceremony is going behind closed doors.

The city announced Wednesday it would not allow the public to attend Saturday’s event “out of an abundance of caution due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

Six recent election winners will be sworn in at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center: Mayor Tim Keller, who recently won a second term, City Councilor Klarissa Peña, reelected for a third term, and incoming councilors Tammy Fiebelkorn, Renee Grout, Dan Lewis and Louie Sanchez.

There are still ways to tune in: Viewers can watch it on GovTV Comcast Channel 16 or YouTube.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque shifts to virtual inauguration
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's New Year's Day inauguration ceremony ... Albuquerque's New Year's Day inauguration ceremony is going behind closed doors. The city announced Wednesday it would not allow the public to attend Saturday's ...
2
New map for state House signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting legislation Wednesday expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of the 70 seats in the state ...
3
In Pictures: Celebrating New Mexico 2021
ABQnews Seeker
While Journal photographers are tasked with ... While Journal photographers are tasked with shooting news, both good and bad, it’s been our distinct privilege and pleasure to turn our cameras on ...
4
Will new influx of homes be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply
5
2021 better than 2020, more or less
ABQnews Seeker
Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism ... Sharing these uplifting stories renews optimism about the future
6
Unvaccinated workers sue to keep Sandia jobs
ABQnews Seeker
Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated ... Injunction sought on behalf of unvaccinated Sandia workers
7
Police identify mosque arson suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are currently searching for the ... Officers are currently searching for the 43-year-old woman
8
Greyhound offers free ride home to youths
ABQnews Seeker
Company has provided more than 230 ... Company has provided more than 230 such rides in 2021
9
COVID hospitalizations fall by 35%
ABQnews Seeker
DOH reports 462 virus patients in ... DOH reports 462 virus patients in NM hospitals Tuesday