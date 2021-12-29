 Police chief urges suspect in 7-year-old's death to turn himself in - Albuquerque Journal

Police chief urges suspect in 7-year-old’s death to turn himself in

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Harold Medina
APD Chief Harold Medina

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina released a video with a “personal plea” for the man suspected of killing a 7-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash before Christmas to turn himself in.

Investigators say Sergio Almanza, 27, of Belen had been drinking and was speeding on Central in an illegal off-road vehicle when he hit Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father on Dec. 12. Pronoy died at the scene, his father was injured.

The boy and his family had visited the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark and were walking back to their car across the street. They had been using a crosswalk and had the right of way.

Sergio Almanza (Source: APD)

“Mr. Almanza, my message to you is this, we’ve reviewed your social media, we know you too have young children, we know you love your young children, and we’re asking you to do the right thing,” Medina said in the video released on Twitter. “Your reckless actions caused a young child to lose their life, and the parents would like to see justice, just as you would if someone hurt one of your children.”

Almanza is charged with homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident. A warrant was issued for him on Dec. 16, but he had already fled from his home.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,830 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

