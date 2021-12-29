Warm-up thefts fall as winters heat up in ABQ

Well, maybe global warming isn’t all bad.

Albuquerque police say warm-up thefts — when vehicles are stolen while left warming up — dropped for the fifth straight winter as the city recorded one of its warmest Decembers.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said there were only 12 vehicles stolen while warming up this month, down from 17 last year. The number has dropped by more than half since December 2018, when there were 29 warm-up thefts.

Atkins said a few warm winters paired with a pandemic that left many working from home may have contributed to the more recent decreases. Additionally, she said an awareness to the city’s auto theft problem, which ranked No. 1 nationwide a few years running, and advanced technology allowing remote starting of vehicles may have also played a part.

Ultimately, Atkins said it’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause with any certainty.

“The weather in Albuquerque has been unseasonably warm this year, and there have been fewer reports of warm-up auto thefts,” she said. “However, temperatures are dropping as storms move into the metro area.”

Atkins cautioned that as temperatures go down, those thefts may rise.

In what has become an annual public service announcement from the department, she advised that people not leave their vehicles running and unattended as temperatures dip.

“Most vehicles will warm up quickly while you are driving,” she said. “Additionally, it’s important to take all valuables out of your car or place them out of site, preferably in the trunk.”

This December has been the fourth warmest on record with an average temperature of 41.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. The last time the city came close was December 2017 when the average temperature was 40.4.

The warmest December on record, 42.3 in December 1950, is less than a degree off.