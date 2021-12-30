 Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 74 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,262, including 67 delayed reported cases. The death toll rose to 1,588.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said cases has been rising across the country “and now we see an increase here on the Navajo Nation today.”

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They also urged people to get vaccines and booster shots.

The omicron variant has not been detected in swab samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders said that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


