Delta still dominant as NM awaits omicron surge

SANTA FE — Delta remains the dominant variant of concern in New Mexico even as omicron fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout other parts of the country.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported the detection of just four cases of the incredibly contagious omicron variant in New Mexico, compared to thousands of delta infections.

But health officials say they are preparing for omicron to pour into the state in coming weeks.

“While we are lagging behind some states in terms of infection rates, it’s expected that we too will likely experience the effects of the highly transmissible Omicron,” Department of Health spokeswoman Katy Diffendorfer said Wednesday.

The first omicron case in New Mexico surfaced Dec. 12. No other cases had been confirmed until Wednesday, when the state released its weekly epidemiology report on variants of concern.

The report said two of the four omicron infections were vaccine breakthrough cases. None of the four infections resulted in hospitalization or death, according to the report.

About 8% of the delta cases tracked by the state have resulted in hospitalization, the report said. About 2% of the delta cases resulted in death.

Isolation guidance

State health officials said Wednesday they plan to adopt the new federal guidelines on isolation and quarantine.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the isolation period from 10 to five days for people who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. After isolation, they’re supposed to wear a mask when around others for the next five days.

The change is intended to reflect that COVID-19 transmission generally occurs about one to two days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

The CDC this week also cut the recommended quarantine period for people exposed to COVID-19. For individuals who are unvaccinated — or vaccinated some time ago but not yet boosted — the CDC recommends five days of quarantine followed by five days of mask wearing.

Individuals who have received a booster shot don’t need to quarantine after exposure, but they should wear a mask when around others for 10 days, according to the CDC.

Anyone exposed, the CDC said, should also seek out a test five days after the exposure.

Omicron expected

State Epidemiologist Christine Ross said last week that statistical modeling suggests omicron will eventually emerge as the dominant variant in New Mexico. There are still questions about the lethality of the variant and the effectiveness of antibody treatments against it, she said.

But “the best-case scenario is this variant causes a less-severe illness,” Ross told reporters last week.

She and other state officials have encouraged people to seek out COVID-19 testing before attending holiday gatherings.

For now, New Mexico’s trends are at odds with the nation’s as a whole. Local cases and hospitalizations have fallen since late November and early December, according to state epidemiology reports.

But infections are exploding in other parts of the country.

New Mexico has had the ninth lowest rate of cases per capita over the last week, according to CDC data. The low ranking comes after New Mexico routinely hit the top 10 for cases in November, reaching as high as third in the nation.

Also Wednesday, the Department of Health reported:

— 1,371 new cases of COVID-19, more than 400 of which were in Bernalillo County.

— The test-positivity rate over the last seven days climbed to 11.9%, up from 11.2% the day before.

— 33 additional COVID-19 deaths, 23 of them within the last 30 days. The remainder happened earlier, but the death certificates weren’t processed until recently.

Eleven of the 33 fatalities were adults from Bernalillo County.

The official statewide death toll is now 5,829 residents.

— 471 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in state hospitals, a slight uptick over earlier in the week but still well below a recent peak in early December.

— About 76% of New Mexico adults have completed their initial vaccine series, about 57% of 12 to 17 year olds and about 16% of kids 5 to 11. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.

— People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of New Mexico’s cases, hospitalizations and deaths. They made up 70% of new cases, 84% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths in the most recent four-week period with data available.