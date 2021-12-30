 Governor signs order for Taos County storm funds - Albuquerque Journal

Governor signs order for Taos County storm funds

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Elisa Montoya’s Taos-area home was badly damaged and the roof was blown off in a powerful wind storm in mid December. (Courtesy of Elisa Montoya)

SANTA FE — SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday approving Taos County’s request for a disaster declaration following the Dec. 15 snow squall that caused widespread structural damage to homes and businesses and downed trees.

The order authorizes up to $750,000 in emergency funds to be made available to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for “resources and services necessary to avoid or minimize economic or physical harm” until the situation stabilizes.

The funds are for “lodging, sheltering, health care, food, any transportation or shipping necessary to protect lives or public property,” according to the order, which also authorized use the New Mexico National Guard as needed “to provide support to civil authorities.”

Homeland Security will coordinate requests for assistance and all Cabinet departments and state agencies will provide assistance as required.

Applicants for financial assistance will need to show that the costs of any assistance exceeds their available resources, according to the order.

The storm did severe damage to at least 10 structures in Taos County and also caused widespread power outages throughout northern New Mexico.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Family of drowned woman questions delay in learning of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Paula Martin-Welsh had a hard life. ... Paula Martin-Welsh had a hard life. Her mother died by suicide when Paula was in her early 20s. Then she lost a newborn son. ...
2
Governor signs order for Taos County storm funds
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal SANTA ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an exe ...
3
Delta still dominant as NM awaits omicron surge
ABQnews Seeker
Delta remains the dominant variant of ... Delta remains the dominant variant of concern in New Mexico even as omicron fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout other parts of the ...
4
Warm-up thefts fall as winters heat up in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Well, maybe global warming isn’t all ... Well, maybe global warming isn’t all bad. Albuquerque police say warm-up thefts — when vehicles are stolen while left warming up — dropped for ...
5
Police chief urges suspect in 7-year-old's death to turn ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina released ... Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina released a video with a 'personal plea' for the man suspected of killing a 7-year-old boy in a hit-and-run ...
6
Albuquerque shifts to virtual inauguration
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's New Year's Day inauguration ceremony ... Albuquerque's New Year's Day inauguration ceremony is going behind closed doors. The city announced Wednesday it would not allow the public to attend Saturday's ...
7
New map for state House signed into law
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed redistricting legislation Wednesday expected to give Democrats an edge in about 45 of the 70 seats in the state ...
8
In Pictures: Celebrating New Mexico 2021
ABQnews Seeker
While Journal photographers are tasked with ... While Journal photographers are tasked with shooting news, both good and bad, it’s been our distinct privilege and pleasure to turn our cameras on ...
9
Will new influx of homes be enough?
ABQnews Seeker
City faces record-low housing supply City faces record-low housing supply