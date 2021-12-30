Governor signs order for Taos County storm funds

SANTA FE — SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday approving Taos County’s request for a disaster declaration following the Dec. 15 snow squall that caused widespread structural damage to homes and businesses and downed trees.

The order authorizes up to $750,000 in emergency funds to be made available to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for “resources and services necessary to avoid or minimize economic or physical harm” until the situation stabilizes.

The funds are for “lodging, sheltering, health care, food, any transportation or shipping necessary to protect lives or public property,” according to the order, which also authorized use the New Mexico National Guard as needed “to provide support to civil authorities.”

Homeland Security will coordinate requests for assistance and all Cabinet departments and state agencies will provide assistance as required.

Applicants for financial assistance will need to show that the costs of any assistance exceeds their available resources, according to the order.

The storm did severe damage to at least 10 structures in Taos County and also caused widespread power outages throughout northern New Mexico.