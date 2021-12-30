 Weather Channel mixes up its programming; no decision on continuing 'American Rust' - Albuquerque Journal

Weather Channel mixes up its programming; no decision on continuing ‘American Rust’

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

Jeff Daniels stars as Del Harris in the series, “American Rust.” (Courtesy of Showtime)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I am a bit of a weather geek and spend lots of time watching the Weather Channel. Recently, it seems to have dropped “Weather Underground.” Where did it go?

A: The Weather Channel shuffled some programs in November. “Storm Center” became the new evening program. “Weather Underground” moved to weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Q: Has “American Rust” been canceled? Haven’t seen any new episodes in a while.

A: The first season consisted of nine episodes and all of them have aired on Showtime. I have not yet seen a decision on a second season.

Mike Bettes and Sarah Dillingham are the hosts of “Weather Underground” on The Weather Channel. (Courtesy of the Weather Channel)

Q: What happened to Dr. Pimple Popper (Dr. Lee)? It has disappeared.

A: The series “Dr. Pimple Popper” with Dr. Sandra Lee was on a break and will have a new season on TLC beginning Feb. 16, 2022. Here’s some of what the network says is in store: “unique cases including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called ‘puffy head cylindroma’ – a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely – and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from.”

Dr. Sandra Lee will return with a new season of “Dr. Pimple Popper.” (Courtesy of TLC)

Q: A TV commercial for Chevy trucks showing that the tailgate can be used as a workspace also involves a cat. This cat does things that a dog would do. Is this a real cat or is it CGI? I know my cat would never do any of those things.

A: “There are certain ingredients in a lot of truck commercials: a man, a truck and a dog. We wanted to disrupt that formula,” Commonwealth/McCann North America creative lead Gary Pascoe told advertising website Muse by Clio. To dramatize the truck feature, it had the cat named Walter “doing something surprising as well.”

But it took nine cats to accomplish that, Pascoe told the site. “Each cat had a specific unique ability: jumping into a truck, busting through a door, coming out of water. The real cats performed so well, we ended up using very little CGI.”

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


