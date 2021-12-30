 Piper Perabo excited to join the cast of Paramount's 'Yellowstone' - Albuquerque Journal

Piper Perabo excited to join the cast of Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Piper Perabo plays Summer Higgins in the fourth season of “Yellowstone.” (Courtesy of Paramount Network)

It’s been just under two months since the fourth season of “Yellowstone” premiered to a whopping 14.7 million viewers.

After more than a year of waiting, fans were once again in the “Yellowstone” world.

One of the fans of the show is Piper Perabo. In the current season, she joins the cast as Summer Higgins.

“I’m so excited to see what plays out for Summer,” Perabo says. “I’m such a fan of the show that being part of it is so surreal. It’s like I’ve made the leap to a different universe.”

“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The family is under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.

The fourth season picks up as Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, and the (surviving) Duttons recover from the attacks on their lives as they seek revenge on whoever is responsible.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins in “Yellowstone.” (Courtesy of Paramount Network)

Meanwhile, Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley grows closer to his father, who has his own kind of fatherly advice.

Thomas Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham, continues to fight for his rights and power and so does Market Equities, where CEO Caroline Warner, played by Jacki Weaver, shows up to reenergize their feud with both the Confederated Tribes and the ranching family.

The series can be streamed on Paramount+ and watched on the Paramount Network.

Perabo says Higgins is an environmental activist who protests industrialized farming in Montana.

“She’s a troublemaker,” Perabo says of her character. “I think from the start that her time is numbered.”

Despite that fact, Perabo says she jumped at the chance to take part in the series that Taylor Sheridan created.

She also shares some characteristics with Higgins.

“I’m involved in activism in my own life,” she says. “I’m more interested in voting rights. It’s not the same cause Summer takes on. She’s more extreme than I could be.”

With three seasons already completed, Perabo was eager to jump into the cast.

There were no apprehensions about it, either.

“It’s really fun to step into a show that is so well-oiled because it’s easy,” she says. “During the first season of a show, you’re still trying to find out the boundaries of what rules that universe. When you come into a universe that is tightly created, you can watch the back history and you know exactly where you are entering.”

Of course, Higgins creates a lot of trouble on the series and has her moments with Wheeler.

“Being a fan of the show, I’m familiar with all of them,” Perabo says. “What I loved about Summer is nothing is preconceived. I stepped into the character with a new sense of wonder. Summer is the outsider in this story and she’s got to experience everything for herself. I have to leave myself as a fan out of the equation.”

As the season unfolds, Perabo is watching it with bated breath like other fans.

“We’ve waited for so long to see some resolutions from the last season,” she says. “All I can say is, season four is going to be bad ass.”

Season Finale ‘1883’
The final episode of the fourth season airs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on the Paramount Network

 

