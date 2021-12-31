Albuquerque TV show recognizes community members stepping up to help others

Colt Balok makes steps to help bring the community together.

The Albuquerque resident put out a call for a series called “Game Changers” in September. The community responded – overwhelmingly.

“There are so many pieces to the puzzle,” he says. “We got numerous emails for applications for ‘Game Changers.’ It’s been amazing to be able to award our first recipient.”

Balok is the host of the TV show “The Colt Balok Show.”

“Game Changers” is a pilot program affiliated with the show that recognizes New Mexicans who are stepping up in the community and helping others.

Balok’s TV show focuses on improving the lives of viewers and it teamed up with Public Service Company of New Mexico to award $2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond by “changing the game.”

The first person chosen is Marjori Krebs.

“Marjori is a professor at UNM and I’m super excited that she’s our first game changer,” Balok says. “We’re recognizing her for her generosity. She’s one of the most generous people I’ve met. She serves on numerous boards and gives so much of her time to make the community better.”

Balok says Krebs serves on the boards for Wings for Life International and Heart Gallery of New Mexico.

Wings for Life International works to help families of prisoners who have been largely shunned or ignored by our society, because their children are all at risk and face more challenges.

Meanwhile, Heart Gallery of New Mexico works to find homes for many children who were considered “hard to place” due to their age or the fact that they were members of a sibling group.

“The Heart Gallery helps out foster youth and works with aged out foster youth,” Balok says. “It’s a really cool program because they give them the support they need. Marjori spends a lot of her time working with organizations all over the city.”

Balok says the goal of this program is to expand it to other states.

But he wants production to remain in Albuquerque as its home base.

“There are people doing good everywhere,” he says. “I think PNM is in this for the long haul. I’ve been told that in order to start a TV talk show or a series like this, I’d have to move to Los Angeles. I don’t want to. I know that we can produce and create a quality project like ‘Game Changers’ in Albuquerque and the world with take notice. That would be amazing for us and it would help build up a different part of the film industry.”

