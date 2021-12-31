 Electric Playhouse set to host a lineup of DJs to ring in the New Year - Albuquerque Journal

Electric Playhouse set to host a lineup of DJs to ring in the New Year

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Electric Playhouse is able to have light shows for performers in the space. (Courtesy of Maurizio Romero)

Max Beck is the mastermind behind the live shows at Electric Playhouse.

The interactive space in Albuquerque has been host to a number of electronic dance musicians.

Why would New Year’s Eve be different?

“It’s my first New Year’s Eve show to plan at Electric Playhouse,” Beck says. “New Year’s is my favorite party of the year.”

Beck came up with the title “Hello Future” for the event.

He’s cultivated a line-up that consists of Aaron Bliss, Atmoze, Eldon and Xkota.

“These are all DJs who have played Electric Playhouse,” he says. “They are from the community of DJs that we are building. It’s a sweet thing to celebrate the New Year with artists that I’ve been working with. I think the flow of the night is going to be great. Three of the DJs play together with regularity.”

Beck says Bliss and Atmoze have a project together.

“It’s great for the energy of the room,” he says.

Electric Playhouse is the new kid on the block when it comes to concerts. The venue opened in early February 2020 before being shut down by the pandemic in mid-March.

The sites featured 18 interactive spaces that encourages healthy, active play, and the majority of spaces are hands-free – making it a safe option to get out of the house and have fun with your family or friends.

Beck is helping make Electric Playhouse known as one of the great venues to perform.

“The whole space is able to be taken over by an artist’s visuals,” he says. “At Electric Playhouse, it transports the dance floor in a way that other venues can’t. I don’t know of other venues like this in the country. It’s definitely a gem in the city. In Albuquerque, it offers a different experience from the Downtown scene.”

Beck has been working for months on the project and a lot of moving parts had to come together to make it happen.

“We’ll have performers and a special lounge,” he says. “It needs to feel like a special night. It’s a critical time for me to welcome in the new year. It’s been a difficult 18 months for a lot of people. This is a moment to just let loose.”

Hello Future New Year’s Eve
With Aaron Bliss, Atmoze, Eldon, Xkota

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

WHERE: Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW

HOW MUCH: $29.99 at the door, $49.99 VIP. Event is for 21 and over, tickets are electricplayhouse.com


