 Masterpiece brings Jules Verne's classic 'Around the World in 80 Days' to PBS - Albuquerque Journal

Masterpiece brings Jules Verne’s classic ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ to PBS

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout, David Tennant as Phileas Fogg and Leonie Benesch as Abigail “Fix” Fortescue in “Around the World in 80 Days.” (Courtesy of Slim 80 Days/Federation Entertainment/Peu Communications/ZDF/Be-FILMS/RTBF (Télévision belge)– 2021)

Ibrahim Koma knew that he didn’t want to read Jules Verne’s “Around the World in Eighty Days” before or during filming the upcoming Masterpiece series.

“For me, it wasn’t the right time,” he says. “I’m just reading it now and it’s been amazing.”

At 7:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Masterpiece will premiere the first of eight episodes of “Around the World in 80 Days,” on New Mexico PBS. The remaining episodes will air on Sundays through Feb. 20.

David Tennant stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg. He is joined on his incredible journey by Koma as Jean Passepartout, Fogg’s irrepressible valet; and German actress Leonie Benesch as Abigail “Fix” Fortescue, a determined and headstrong journalist.

The series introduces new themes, characters, and stories, drawing in part on the author’s own personal history of disappointment in love, and also echoing the record breaking around-the-world trip in 1889-90 by journalist Nellie Bly in emulation of Verne’s plot.

Shot on location on two continents, the miniseries follows our heroes as they head east from London on October 5, 1872, intending to make it back to the reading room of the city’s snobbish Reform Club no later than one o’clock on Christmas Eve.

En route, they take ships, trains, balloons, camels, stagecoaches and other conveyances, while meeting increasingly dangerous obstacles. At stake is a wager of 20,000 British pounds, equal to over $3 million in today’s U.S. currency.

The idea for the trip is sparked by a news article reporting a recently finished railway line in India that completes an unbroken chain of modern transportation links spanning the globe, making it possible to circle the planet in 80 days – at least, in theory.

Koma says having advisors on set helped keep the story moving forward.

“We have a strong view of all the characters that we know,” he says. “I felt very confident in the role and Passepartout helped me find a new dimension to myself.”

While being on set seemed to move swimmingly, there were a few obstacles Koma had to get over.

“The English,” Koma, who is French, says with a laugh. “My English wasn’t as good as it is today. I would spend all my time off set reading the script and learning where to put the emphasis on the words. Most of it I couldn’t understand at the time. The pronunciations were difficult, but I worked with a dialog coach and we spent a couple months together. That was the biggest challenge of being part of the series.”

As the series is presented to the world, Koma is hoping an audience takes it in and thinks about the messages.

“I really hope the audience will be able to relate not only from the book, but from their own experiences in life,” he says. “We change the foundations of the characters and we have three characters that work together. We have more complex characters and I think I want people to identify them and understand that, in life, we are different in so many aspects, but the roots are the same. We all come from similar circumstances. You need to accept people as who they are.”

ON TV
“Around the World in 80 Days” premieres at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on New Mexico PBS. The remaining 7 episodes air at 7 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Piper Perabo excited to join the cast of Paramount's ...
Entertainment
It's been just under two months ... It's been just under two months since the fourth season of "Yellowstone" premiered to a whopping 14. ...
2
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' might be the greatest TV Western ...
Entertainment
"Some call it the American desert, ... "Some call it the American desert, others the Great Plains, but those phrases were invented by profe ...
3
Weather Channel mixes up its programming; no decision on ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I am a bit of a weather geek and spend l ...
4
New Mexico takes illumination to another level for the ...
Entertainment
It seems the world slows down ... It seems the world slows down just a little bit around the holiday season. In New Mexico, we're fortunate enough to have unique traditions ...
5
Second Street Brewery’s director of art and branding is ...
Entertainment
When Mariah Cameron Scee pictured her ... When Mariah Cameron Scee pictured her life as an artist, she never imagined it between the walls of a brewery. But that's where she ...
6
Santa Fe Film Institute receives $10,000 grant; awards filmmakers
Entertainment
The Santa Fe Film Institute is ... The Santa Fe Film Institute is making big moves in film. The organization received $10,000 in funding from the Santa Fe Community Foundation's Native ...
7
'Cupid for Christmas' combines romance, fantasy and the holidays
Entertainment
Ryan Carnes enjoys transforming into characters.He's ... Ryan Carnes enjoys transforming into characters.He's been doing it for a few decades.< ...
8
TV QUESTIONS: Tom Selleck, Len Cariou play a son, ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: How much of an age difference is there b ...
9
‘Matrix Resurrections’ brings franchise back to life
Entertainment
When the Wachowski siblings, Lana and ... When the Wachowski siblings, Lana and Lilly, changed the film landscape (and popular culture) forever with 1999's 'The Matrix,' a philosophical sci-fi film that ...
10
‘Harlem’ crisply written with crackling-good performances
Entertainment
The Amazon Original series 'Harlem,' has ... The Amazon Original series 'Harlem,' has obvious parallels to 'Sex and the City,' but carves its own unique, hilarious, smart, sexy way as we ...