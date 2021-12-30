Family of drowned woman questions delay in learning of her death

Paula Martin-Welsh had a hard life.

Her mother died by suicide when Paula was in her early 20s. Then she lost a newborn son.

She fell into using drugs, her younger sisters said, but she was funny and caring — a “kid at heart” who “made humor shine through whatever she was going through” and “loved make up and everything shiny.”

On July 27, at the age of 34, Paula was in an arroyo when a sudden storm swept over the city. At the time officials said callers reported seeing a man and woman getting their belongings and backpacks out of the arroyo near Wyoming and Harper and the woman was overtaken by floodwaters. Paula was carried away in the surge and her body was recovered from the North Diversion Channel washout near Fourth Street and Roy Avenue the following day.

Paula was the fourth person to drown in a flash flood in the course of a week. Three men were swept away in an earlier flood.

Paula was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator, which completed an autopsy two days later. A report that lists her name as Paula Welsh said she died by drowning — an accident — and that “methamphetamine use placed her at an increased risk of drowning, and would have increased the likelihood of death in such an incident.”

In early September, after not hearing from her sister in months, Roberta Martin-Welsh reported her missing.

An officer took the report on Sept. 4 — noting that Roberta had talked with people her sister hangs out with and they had not seen her — and put Paula Martin-Welsh’s name into the NCIC database.

At that point, Paula’s body had been at OMI for more than a month. Yet it wasn’t until early November, her sisters say, that another family member, her aunt, was told she was there.

Now Roberta and her sister Melissa are wondering why it took so long.

“We literally just found out about the body and everything about her death … months after I filed the missing persons report,” Roberta said in a phone interview. “Which doesn’t make any sense.”

And now the family is trying to get her body out of the facility. A Go Fund Me they set up in November said OMI is “charging storage fees daily on the body and it will cost over $3500 just to claim her body and then funeral costs.” The family has raised $650 of a $6,000 goal.

Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said when a person is reported missing “the protocols are as followed but not limited to checking all police databases, local hospitals and homeless shelters to see if there are any leads as to where she could be located or any recent police contact.”

It’s unclear whether anyone from APD talked with anyone at OMI, but Atkins said, “APD’s Missing Persons Unit has a good working relationship with OMI on unidentified or identified bodies being located.”

She said typically if the medical investigators have a person identified who they can’t find next of kin for they notify police, but at the time of Welsh’s death she hadn’t been reported missing yet.

A spokesman for OMI did not answer specific questions about whether OMI staff check with local police to see if a person has been reported missing or how the investigators identified Paula’s aunt as her next of kin, rather than her sister.

“The Office of the Medical Investigator uses various search engines to help locate legal next of kin and uses various methods to notify the legal next of kin,” spokesman Mark Rudi wrote in an email. “OMI also works with local law enforcement on missing persons reports.”

As for Roberta, she said she’s grateful she got to spend time with her older sister since she was living with her right before her death. She remembers her as a mother figure growing up — someone who always made sure they had food and clothing.

“She was sober for a little bit, we were doing good, but she wanted to go to the park and go do whatever she wanted, she didn’t like the rules, and everything else you know,” Roberta said. “I took her to a park, but I kept her stuff with me. I made sure she ate, took a shower, charged her phone, and did laundry at my house.”