NM is risk-averse, and it’s holding us back

“Remember the Alamo,” a Texan friend of mine said about challenges that came his way. A New Mexican acquaintance said the same thing on occasion, but there were two different sentiments at play. The Texan was expressing dedication to purpose and an unshakable belief in “the possible.” My New Mexican amigo was basically questioning the Texan’s senseless devotion to ideals in the face of overwhelming odds. “They should have surrendered and lived. Their stubbornness got them killed. Typical Texans.” I asked him, “But weren’t their actions heroic?” “Nope,” said he. This exchange seems to clearly identify the differences between our states. Texans believe that anything is possible, whereas New Mexicans are leery of anyone who risks life and limb – or money – on something like an idea.

Over the years, I’ve been careful about making gross generalizations about people, but, after working for the state for four years trying to get outside investment here, I observed the New Mexican hat dance around would-be investors, some originating from Texas. I must conclude that many New Mexicans suffer from a combination of “It wasn’t made here, so it can’t be good” coupled with an advanced case of Texas envy. This may stick in the craw of some hard-core New Mexicans, but I doubt if I’ve offended any transplants here with them. Without going all psychological, many of us who’ve lived elsewhere would admit, albeit quietly, that many New Mexicans are more than a little reluctant to emulate the risk-takers in their neighboring states.

There are thousands of the young and college-educated just aching to move us in the direction of a future that depends on risk-taking. Their parents and grandparents, however, dismiss their yearning as youthful exuberance that will blow over when they realize that N.M.’s status quo is like a Gordian knot of unwavering devotion to the past and a heaping helping of patronism. Both are obstacles to the future.

“Why do we need Texans? We can foul things up just fine on our own.” No one has actually uttered those very words to me, but I do feel their impact when any big project involving “foreign” partners is floated. An example is the debate surrounding the sale of PNM to a Spanish company. This has presented a thorny problem for the traditional New Mexican who sees great cultural value in maintaining a strong ethnic imprint on the state and a partnership with a company that shares a common cultural bond. (It) should be a no-brainer, since the company is Spanish, but it is FOREIGN and that’s a problem. Not New Mexican equals must be suspect.

Heaven forbid it were to become profitable and open the door to other foreign companies to take advantage of us, and we could end up on the radar of other profiteers-in-waiting. That would be like spitting on the miraculous staircase in the Loretto Chapel. I’m exaggerating to make a point here, but you get my drift. We’re conflicted, and until we decide what we want to be when we grow up, we will continue along the same path and be doomed to “Remember the Alamo,” but for all the wrong reasons.

