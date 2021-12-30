 NM must finally monitor and reduce methane/VOC pollution - Albuquerque Journal

NM must finally monitor and reduce methane/VOC pollution

By Kayley Shoup / Carlsbad Resident

I grew up in the heart of the Permian in Carlsbad, and I still call it home. For years I believed, like many in my community still do, that regulatory agencies were doing their best to protect frontline communities like mine. As every day I was learning of more young people being diagnosed with cancer, I continued to believe we were being protected, that our air was clean, that the pollution couldn’t be that bad, and that maybe I was just a human being that was trying to find any reason as to why I was surrounded by so much tragedy.

Over the past year I have learned that all of those beliefs were false. Those of us in frontline communities actually aren’t being protected. I now know the state does not have one air monitor that tracks methane or volatile organic compound pollution in the Permian Basin – the same Permian Basin that is (a major) source of methane pollution in the country. I now know after being out in the field and looking through a FLIR video camera that the pollution is that bad and it is constant. I also understand that two years ago I wasn’t just a girl trying to find meaning in seeing her loved ones ravaged by cancer but a girl who was starting to realize the danger that surrounds her and her community.

Because of the abysmal lack of enforcement in the Permian we must have stronger rules such as those being proposed today. The industry cannot and will not regulate itself. History has taught us that much. We must have rules that require things like frequent inspections, especially at sites near schools and neighborhoods. Rules that can be realistically enforced, such as I believe these rules can be. Realistically they are our only line of defense against methane and VOC pollution.

I’m not sure how the governor or NMED plans to slash methane pollution that they aren’t properly monitoring, but I do believe these rules are a start. As a community member in the region of the state that contributes the most to the New Mexico state budget, I believe the least the state can do is implement the proposed rules.

… When we prioritize the needs of the communities most affected by methane and VOC pollution first and foremost, when we work to protect the health and lives of those human beings in frontline communities, and when we value doing what is right and not just politically simple, we set off a ripple that becomes a wave, and that wave makes real and meaningful change. Change that can quite literally save the world.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut
Editorials
Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee ... Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee process is often bad legislation, and a proposal that ...
2
Editorial: Why dissolve committee?
Editorials
If you're going to mess with ... If you're going to mess with ancestral land grants and acequias in New Mexico, you'd bet ...
3
Escape from reality
ABQnews Seeker
Comic books reach new pinnacle of ... Comic books reach new pinnacle of popularity
4
Tens of thousands flee Colorado wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuations ordered in towns north of ... Evacuations ordered in towns north of Denver as nearly 600 structures burn
5
Masterpiece brings Jules Verne's classic 'Around the World in ...
Entertainment
Ibrahim Koma knew that he didn't ... Ibrahim Koma knew that he didn't want to read Jules Verne's "Around the World in Eighty Days" before ...
6
'Licorice Pizza' is a visual feast brimming with brilliant ...
Entertainment
From "Boogie Nights" to "Magnolia," through ... From "Boogie Nights" to "Magnolia," through "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread," the writer-d ...
7
Football biopic 'American Underdog' plays it safe, but effective
Entertainment
Kurt Warner was in the TV ... Kurt Warner was in the TV booth for a recent Raiders/Browns game and when he was asked about his hol ...
8
Albuquerque TV show recognizes community members stepping up to ...
Blogs
Colt Balok makes steps to help ... Colt Balok makes steps to help bring the community together. The Albuquerque resident ...
9
A look at family-friendly events across the state for ...
Entertainment
In New Mexico, there's never just ... In New Mexico, there's never just one way to celebrate the New Year. This year, in-person events are being put on — of course ...