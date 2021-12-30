NM must finally monitor and reduce methane/VOC pollution

I grew up in the heart of the Permian in Carlsbad, and I still call it home. For years I believed, like many in my community still do, that regulatory agencies were doing their best to protect frontline communities like mine. As every day I was learning of more young people being diagnosed with cancer, I continued to believe we were being protected, that our air was clean, that the pollution couldn’t be that bad, and that maybe I was just a human being that was trying to find any reason as to why I was surrounded by so much tragedy.

Over the past year I have learned that all of those beliefs were false. Those of us in frontline communities actually aren’t being protected. I now know the state does not have one air monitor that tracks methane or volatile organic compound pollution in the Permian Basin – the same Permian Basin that is (a major) source of methane pollution in the country. I now know after being out in the field and looking through a FLIR video camera that the pollution is that bad and it is constant. I also understand that two years ago I wasn’t just a girl trying to find meaning in seeing her loved ones ravaged by cancer but a girl who was starting to realize the danger that surrounds her and her community.

Because of the abysmal lack of enforcement in the Permian we must have stronger rules such as those being proposed today. The industry cannot and will not regulate itself. History has taught us that much. We must have rules that require things like frequent inspections, especially at sites near schools and neighborhoods. Rules that can be realistically enforced, such as I believe these rules can be. Realistically they are our only line of defense against methane and VOC pollution.

I’m not sure how the governor or NMED plans to slash methane pollution that they aren’t properly monitoring, but I do believe these rules are a start. As a community member in the region of the state that contributes the most to the New Mexico state budget, I believe the least the state can do is implement the proposed rules.

… When we prioritize the needs of the communities most affected by methane and VOC pollution first and foremost, when we work to protect the health and lives of those human beings in frontline communities, and when we value doing what is right and not just politically simple, we set off a ripple that becomes a wave, and that wave makes real and meaningful change. Change that can quite literally save the world.