Editorial: Get the booze out of Los Altos Park

After the long, depressing and dangerous decline at Coronado Park, you can’t blame neighbors of Los Altos Park for wanting to prevent what should be a recreational oasis from becoming a cesspool.

Albuquerque city councilors unfortunately came up one vote short last week of overriding Mayor Tim Keller’s veto of an ordinance banning alcohol at Los Altos, save for special events with city permits. Park neighbor Debbie Conger had urged the council at its Dec. 20 meeting to ban open alcohol containers and alcohol sales. She no doubt speaks for neighbors who want their park to be clean, safe and family friendly. The city already prohibits drinking at nearly all parks except for special events.

Outgoing City Councilor Diane Gibson had advocated for new restrictions at Los Altos Park, pointing out longstanding public safety challenges and concerns from neighbors. There are homeless encampments, fatal shootings, knife fights and a fatal hit-and-run at the nearby skate park, and online reports to the city’s SeeClickFix helpline include “DISGUSTED by the syringes/needles littering the park and softball field areas!”

Yet Keller was silent on the alcohol proposal and focused his veto on a petty, literal turf war with Gibson about where to put a storage building for security guards’ electric carts. That should have been worked out, not given as justification to continue to allow inebriates to trash the place and intimidate law-abiding residents.

The city announced Wednesday it is hiring 10 more security officers to deter unsafe activities and vandalism at numerous city parks. That’s the right approach, though Los Altos and the skate park are not on the list. As the mayor said in the announcement: “Everyone in our city deserves safe, accessible outdoor spaces.”

That includes the 32 acres of Los Altos — especially considering it is undergoing a $30 million transformation that includes new softball fields, a pedestrian promenade, a BMX pump track and more. When completed, it could be a city gem with its indoor pool, tennis courts, lighted softball fields and nearby skate park designed for BMX bikes, skateboards and in-line skates.

Conger isn’t giving up, and neither should her neighbors or councilors who stood up for them and tried to override Keller — Gibson, Isaac Benton, Brook Bassan, Pat Davis and Trudy Jones put people before politics. Alcohol and the activities that too often follow have no place in our parks where our children play. Ditto for drugs. Unfortunately there are plenty of other places in town where folks get drunk and get high out in the open.

The city is investing too much in Los Altos for it to be a place where families don’t feel safe. Albuquerque has failed residents who live around and would like to use Coronado Park — now a de facto tent city filled with garbage and needles. It can’t repeat that failure at Los Altos. The City Council, with four new members in January, should revisit the topic ASAP with a veto-proof majority.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.