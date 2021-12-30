Happy New Year! NM minimum wage rising to $11.50

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico will ring in the new year with another increase to its minimum wage.

Starting Saturday, the state’s general hourly minimum wage will rise from $10.50 per hour to $11.50 per hour. For tipped workers, the minimum wage will increase to $2.80 an hour before tips, up from $2.55 an hour in 2021. State law requires that the tips plus employee wages equal at least $11.50 per hour.

Ricky Serna, acting Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, said the minimum wage increase allows New Mexico workers to put more money back into the local economy, while reducing dependence on state benefit programs.

Under the new wage, Serna said an employee making minimum wage while working 40 hours per week would earn an additional $173 per month before taxes.

“So I think there’s a compounding positive impact to the state by raising the minimum rate of pay,” Serna said.

The rise is the latest step increase under an amendment to the state Minimum Wage Act, which was signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019. The amendment mandates a phased increase to the state’s minimum wage, from $7.50 per hour to $12 per hour by 2023.

“It responsibly, steadily increases this minimum pay rate over time,” Serna said.

Individual municipalities may require local minimum wages that are at higher levels than the statewide wage.

Serna said only Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, which each have a local minimum wage of $12.10 per hour, have ordinances setting the minimum wage at a higher rate than the statewide rate in 2022.

Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and Las Cruces each have local ordinances determining their minimum wage, but will each have to increase the minimum in 2022 to meet the requirements of the amendment, Serna said.

Among New Mexico’s neighbors, Arizona ($12.80 per hour) and Colorado ($12.56 per hour) will each have higher minimum wages in 2022, according to a list complied by the national Labor Law Center. Oklahoma, Texas and Utah each have minimum wages set at the federal rate of $7.25, according to the center.

The increase will help New Mexico’s minimum wage workers keep pace with the rising cost of goods and services. The jump accounts for a 9.5% increase to the minimum wage, compared to the 6.8% year-over-year rise to the Consumer Price Index as of November.

Serna acknowledged inflation and labor shortages have driven wages up for many New Mexico employers in 2021, but said the higher rate provides a backstop for workers if broader economic trends shift next year.

“This really does ensure … a higher baseline pay for workers should things start moving in the opposite direction in the near future,” Serna said.