 Man, 35, charged in alleged abduction - Albuquerque Journal

By Julia M. Dendinger / Valencia County News-bulletin

Lucas Murphy

A Los Lunas man is facing charges out of Washington state after he allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl and brought her to his home in Valencia County.

Lucas Murphy, 35, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree kidnapping with an aggravating circumstance allegation (sexual motivation), attempted second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes via electronic communications, in the Superior Court of Benton County in Washington, according to court documents.

Murphy was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition. Magistrate Miles Tafoya set a $1 million cash-only bond.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Dec. 22 by the Kennewick, Washington, Police Department about the noncustodial abduction of a 13-year-old girl.

The teen, who is from Montana, was visiting friends in Kennewick for the holidays. Officers indicated the girl, who had been missing for about 72 hours, and Murphy were in Los Lunas.

According to court documents: Murphy picked up the girl in Washington on or about Dec. 18.

Washington investigators discovered Murphy had been in contact with the girl through social media for about six months before the abduction, VCSO Lt. Joseph Rowland wrote in a news release. The teenager voluntarily left the state with Murphy to come to New Mexico, Washington law enforcement reported.

VCSO detectives, along with agents from the FBI Albuquerque field office, went to Murphy’s home in the 1300 block of Don Pasqual in Los Lunas on Dec. 22.

When officers attempted to make contact at the front door, they heard people inside the home, but they refused to answer. Forced entry was made into the home, where Murphy and the girl were found in a locked room together. Murphy surrendered a short time later.

The girl was cleared by medical personnel who found no injuries, and released to her parents once they arrived to New Mexico from Montana.

The FBI’s crimes against children unit has now opened a federal case in the matter.


