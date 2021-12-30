 Free Uber rides for New Year's revelers - Albuquerque Journal

Free Uber rides for New Year’s revelers

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

OK, party animals. Listen up!

If you imbibed a tad too much while bidding farewell to the old year, don’t greet the new year by driving while drunk.

A smarter, safer option is to take a free Uber ride.

The “Take a Free Ride on Us” program will provide credits of up to $15 off from each of two Uber trips, according to a news release from Bernalillo County. The program will remain in effect through Jan. 3 at 3 a.m.

The credit can be used only for rides and not Uber Eats. Neither does the discount cover tips.

bright spot logoAlbuquerque and Bernalillo County residents can access the program by opening their Uber app and entering the code NYE21.

The program, which costs about $150,000, is jointly sponsored by the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Cumulus Media and Ron Bell Injury Lawyers.

The program will cover about 2,000 rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2017, Take a Ride on Us has provided rides to more than 20,000 people in Albuquerque.


