 No charges filed in fatal domestic dispute in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

No charges filed in fatal domestic dispute in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have not filed charges after interviewing the woman who fatally shot a man Wednesday night in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office on the “domestic violence-related” homicide case.

“No charges have been filed,” he said. “Homicide detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.”

Gallegos said police responded around 7 p.m. to a domestic dispute at a home in the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW, near Ouray and Ladera. He said officers found a man shot to death at the scene.

“The person who fired the gun stayed on scene, and detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office,” Gallegos said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
No charges filed in fatal domestic dispute in NW ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have not filed charges after ... Detectives have not filed charges after interviewing the woman who fatally shot a man Wednesday night in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police ...
2
Police bemoan another violent, drug-fueled act
ABQnews Seeker
Man led police on a high-speed ... Man led police on a high-speed chase and allegedly shot a driver
3
Man, 35, charged in alleged abduction
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas resident reportedly contacted Montana ... Los Lunas resident reportedly contacted Montana girl, 13, on social media
4
Free Uber rides for New Year's revelers
ABQnews Seeker
Program will cover about 2,000 rides, ... Program will cover about 2,000 rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis
5
Police chief urges suspect in 7-year-old's death to turn ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers is offering at $10,830 ... Crime Stoppers is offering at $10,830 reward for information leading to his arrest
6
BeWellnm extends January payment due date
ABQnews Seeker
Exchange dealing with platform issues Exchange dealing with platform issues
7
Governor signs redistricting bill for state House
ABQnews Seeker
New map roughly matches the existing ... New map roughly matches the existing composition
8
Family of drowned woman questions delay in learning of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Despite a missing persons report, news ... Despite a missing persons report, news of her death took months to reach her family
9
Delta still dominant as NM braces for omicron
ABQnews Seeker
State reporting only four cases of ... State reporting only four cases of the new variant and no hospitalizations