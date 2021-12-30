No charges filed in fatal domestic dispute in NW ABQ

Detectives have not filed charges after interviewing the woman who fatally shot a man Wednesday night in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office on the “domestic violence-related” homicide case.

“No charges have been filed,” he said. “Homicide detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.”

Gallegos said police responded around 7 p.m. to a domestic dispute at a home in the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW, near Ouray and Ladera. He said officers found a man shot to death at the scene.

“The person who fired the gun stayed on scene, and detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office,” Gallegos said.