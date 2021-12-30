NM preparing to deploy anti-COVID pills

SANTA FE — The first delivery of two newly approved pills to treat COVID-19 is expected to reach New Mexico this week as the state braces for a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant.

State health official said they will reserve the initial supply of the pills for communities that don’t have access to antibody infusions.

The oral medicines — Molnupiravir and Paxlovid — interfere with the ability of the virus to replicate, which reduces symptoms and shortens the length of illness, according to the state Department of Health. They’re a fast, easy way to treat COVID-19 because they don’t require an injection or IV.

But the medicine must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms, making it all the more important, health officials say, for New Mexicans to get tested and reach out to their doctor if they have COVID-19.

The virus-fighting pills comes as New Mexico has seen an uptick in cases and hospitalizations the last few days.

The Department of Health reported 2,209 new infections Thursday — the highest one-day total in almost four weeks — and a test positivity rate of 13.8% over the last seven days, up from 11.9% through Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 also climbed — to 514 on Thursday, a 9% increase over the previous day. But the figures are still well below the totals from earlier this month, when hospitals routinely reported more than 600 patients.

As for the new pills, supplies will be limited at first, so state officials say they will make the medicine available in counties that don’t have access — or have only limited access — to sites where people can get monoclonal antibody infusions.

“These oral therapeutics are more evidence of our capacity to respond skillfully and creatively to a changing COVID landscape,” Dr. Laura Parajon, New Mexico’s deputy health secretary, said in a written statement. “By taking advantage of the full range of COVID treatments — including vaccinations and therapeutics — we protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

New cases of COVID-19 are exploding across the country, fueled largely omicron. But delta remains the dominant variant in New Mexico so far, according to state reports.

Despite this week’s uptick, New Mexico ranked No. 7 nationally on Thursday for fewest COVID-19 cases per capita over the last week, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths. The official statewide total is now 5,855 fatalities.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of the deaths. They comprise 70% of new cases, 84% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths in the most recent four-week period with data available.

The state’s defines a person as fully vaccinated if it’s been at least two weeks since they received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second of the two doses required for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.