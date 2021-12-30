Ex-Lobo Gethro Muscadin severely injured in Kansas car accident

Former University of New Mexico men’s basketball player Gethro Muscadin has been hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash Wednesday night near Topeka, Kansas.

While there have been few details on the crash, it is clear from an interview with a former club basketball coach in Texas as well as social media posts from former coaches Richard Pitino at UNM and Bill Self at Kansas, where Muscadin played in the 2020-21 season before transferring to UNM for 12 games this season, that his injuries are severe.

“Twitter family! Please keep our family member Gethro Muscadin in your prayers! He was in a horrible accident and is now fighting for his life! Each prayer is truly appreciated,” Vonzell Thomas wrote on Twitter. Thomas is the Director of the Southern Assault basketball program (known as YGC36 when Muscadin played) in Dallas — the club team Muscadin played for before being recruiting to Kansas.

Muscadin, from Haiti, also lived with Thomas.

After transferring from Kansas in the offseason, Muscadin started nine of the 12 games he played in for the Lobos, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. He was dismissed from the program following the team’s Dec. 19 loss to SMU with Lobos head coach Richard Pitino saying the two had talked and agreed UNM wasn’t “the right fit” for him but the coaching staff would do anything it could to help him find a new school and team.

“Please pray for Gethro Muscadin,” Pitino wrote Thursday afternoon on his personal Twitter account. “He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating.”

Also on Twitter, Kansas coach Bill Self wrote: “Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life.”

Muscadin was believed to be a passenger in a car traveling near Topeka, Kansas, sometime after Wednesday night’s Kansas game against Nevada — the team his former UNM teammates play on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada.

Muscadin didn’t see much playing time a season ago at Kansas, but was immediately a high-impact player on the court this season for the Lobos with an 18-point, two block, two steal debut on Nov. 10 in the season-opening 99-92 win over Florida Atlantic. Twice this season twice he scored 18 points, posted two double-doubles and had two three-block games.

After it was clear he was upset about playing time in the team’s Dec. 19 loss against SMU — seen standing away from the team huddle in the second half during timeouts — he left the program the next day. Pitino said on Dec. 21 that after the SMU game, he and Muscadin spoke “and I think we both agreed that it wasn’t the right fit for him. And, you know, other than that, we wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully we can help them find a spot that is the right fit for him. We’ll help him with whatever we can moving forward.”