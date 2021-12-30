Fishing Line for Dec. 30, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Mathew Medina and Michael Mendoza of Los Chavez caught and released 14 brook trout while ice fishing at Cabresto Lake using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics Dec. 26.

Tom Chrobocinski of Ojo Caliente caught an 18-inch rainbow trout on the Rio Grande using a brown spinner Dec. 20.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing at Cabresto Lake for brook trout was good using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics. The roads were snow packed and slippery.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 2.83 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was fair using small worms and grey nymph flies.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

Fishing for trout at Costilla Creek was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department has temporarily closed Eagle Nest Lake to boating and ice-fishing due to recent winter weather conditions that created unsafe lake surface conditions. The lake is currently closed to all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats. Park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions for ice fishing. While boat ramp access is closed, the park is open for day-use access. Hiking trails remain open at the park. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Anglers reported Eagle Rock Lake was frozen but unsafe for ice fishing.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Maloya had no reports from anglers this week.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair using trout pattern Panther Martin spinners, salmon eggs, red PowerBait and worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 31.7 cfs. Fishing for trout downstream from the hatchery was fair to good using dry flies in combination with dropper nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 370 cfs. Fishing for trout from Pilar to the confluence of the Red River was good using brown spinners, small beadhead nymph flies and midge larvae flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Ute Lake. The water surface temperature was in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 277 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair using salmon eggs.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 95.7 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using olive leech pattern flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

A release of water from the El Vado dam has begun to lower El Vado Lake in preparation for dam reconstruction. Kokanee salmon snagging is allowed between the Heron Lake release to the El Vado Lake dam. Snagging is prohibited in the quality waters upstream from the Heron Lake release as it violates quality waters rules.

There was no fishing due to thin ice covering Fenton Lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

All boat ramps are currently closed at Heron Lake. Small watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards can launch from the shoreline. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using snagging hooks near Sierra Vista boat launch at Ridge Rock and at the bottom corner of the dam at Ridge Rock.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 18.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using pheasant tail nymph flies and pink annelid flies. Fishing the Rio San Antonio for trout was fair using beadhead nymph flies.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and lake will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 268 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using egg pattern flies, leech pattern flies, Griffith gnat flies, midge cluster flies and size 22-26 black, grey and olive midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using PowerBait.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using salmon eggs, garlic PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was fair using corn, salmon peach PowerBait and marshmallows.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was fair using live worms and chartreuse PowerBait.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 63.9 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was good using salmon eggs, red PowerBait and live worms near the Catwalk Recreation Area.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was very good using salmon peach PowerBait, spoons and spinners.

Fishing for all species was slow at Lake Roberts.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.00 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was very good using garlic PowerBait and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using garlic-scented lime green PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair using salmon peach PowerBait and worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 12.6 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using buzz baits in the afternoon.

Fishing for bass at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using buzz baits in the afternoon.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using floating nightcrawler worms and Panther Martin spinners.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using nightcrawler worms and garlic PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using green PowerBait and cheese baits.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 15.9 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.09 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-472-3110.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.