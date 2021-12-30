 Bitter cold, snowy weekend ahead - Albuquerque Journal

Bitter cold, snowy weekend ahead

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A snow-covered hat hangs on a sign for Chamisa Trail in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Santa Fe on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely for much of northern New Mexico this weekend. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A strong winter storm could bring bitter cold temperatures, high winds and snow to much of New Mexico this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects Friday temperatures to start out warm enough that valley locations will see rain, and snow will fall in the mountains.

Albuquerque on Friday is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 49 degrees and winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain showers will likely change to snow showers Friday night.

The Weather Service warns that blowing snow could make road travel difficult across much of northern and western New Mexico on Saturday and Sunday.

Very low temperatures could damage exposed pipes. High winds and snow may lead to fallen trees and power lines.

New Year’s Day in Albuquerque is expected to have a low of 28 degrees and high of 40. The city has a 30% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph on Saturday.

About an inch of snow could fall in Albuquerque over Friday and Saturday, while Santa Fe could see up to 4 inches, and 9 to 12 inches are possible for Red River and Chama.

Sunday morning in Albuquerque could start out with a chilly 13 degrees.

But with the wind chill, it may feel like -4 degrees in Albuquerque and -16 in Santa Fe.

Sunday is expected to be sunny in Albuquerque, with a high of 39 degrees.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


