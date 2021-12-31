Second zoo elephant being treated for virus

The ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported that a second elephant at the zoo has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, EEHV, which can cause hemorrhagic disease.

Zoo staff is treating Jazmine, an 8-year-old female elephant and sister of Thorn, the 3-year-old elephant who died from EEHV on Christmas Day.

They began regularly testing the blood of the zoo’s herd of elephants after Thorn’s positive test on Dec. 15. The virus was detected in Jazmine’s blood on Dec. 28 and animal care staff immediately began treating her with antiviral medication and plasma transfusions.

It is not yet known how the virus is transmitted or if Jazmine is carrying the same strain that Thorn contracted. Because individual elephants react differently to the virus, it is too early to tell how it will impact Jazmine, zoo officials said

Both Asian and African elephants, in the wild and in human care, are susceptible to the virus, which they can carry in a latent state throughout their entire lives. It is not known why the virus sometimes becomes active. What is known is that elephants age 8 and younger are more susceptible to contracting the illness because their immune systems are not as developed as older elephants.

Jazmine’s 5-year-old sister, Daizy, died from the virus in 2015, and at that time Jazmine did not test positive for EEHV, zoo officials said.

The BioPark is receiving support from veterinary consultants, several other accredited zoos and the National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.