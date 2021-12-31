 Second zoo elephant being treated for virus - Albuquerque Journal

Second zoo elephant being treated for virus

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

 

Jazmine, upper right, stays close to newborn brother, Thorn, and mother, Rozie, in June 2018. Thorn died Christmas Day from EEHV and Jazmine is now being treated for it. (Jim Thompson, Albuquerque Journal)

The ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported that a second elephant at the zoo has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, EEHV, which can cause hemorrhagic disease.

Zoo staff is treating Jazmine, an 8-year-old female elephant and sister of Thorn, the 3-year-old elephant who died from EEHV on Christmas Day.

They began regularly testing the blood of the zoo’s herd of elephants after Thorn’s positive test on Dec. 15. The virus was detected in Jazmine’s blood on Dec. 28 and animal care staff immediately began treating her with antiviral medication and plasma transfusions.

It is not yet known how the virus is transmitted or if Jazmine is carrying the same strain that Thorn contracted. Because individual elephants react differently to the virus, it is too early to tell how it will impact Jazmine, zoo officials said

Both Asian and African elephants, in the wild and in human care, are susceptible to the virus, which they can carry in a latent state throughout their entire lives. It is not known why the virus sometimes becomes active. What is known is that elephants age 8 and younger are more susceptible to contracting the illness because their immune systems are not as developed as older elephants.

Jazmine’s 5-year-old sister, Daizy, died from the virus in 2015, and at that time Jazmine did not test positive for EEHV, zoo officials said.

The BioPark is receiving support from veterinary consultants, several other accredited zoos and the National Elephant Herpesvirus Lab at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Second zoo elephant being treated for virus
ABQnews Seeker
  The ABQ BioPark on Thursday ...   The ABQ BioPark on Thursday reported that a second elephant at the zoo has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, EEHV, which can ...
2
Bitter cold, snowy weekend ahead
ABQnews Seeker
A strong winter storm could bring ... A strong winter storm could bring bitter cold temperatures, high winds and snow to much of New Mexico this weekend. The National Weather Service ...
3
Ex-Lobo Gethro Muscadin severely injured in Kansas car accident
ABQnews Seeker
Former University of New Mexico men's ... Former University of New Mexico men's basketball player Gethro Muscadin has been hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash Wednesday night near ...
4
Fishing Line for Dec. 30, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
CATCHES OF THE WEEK Mathew Medina ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK Mathew Medina and Michael Mendoza of Los Chavez caught and released 14 brook trout while ice fishing at Cabresto Lake ...
5
NM preparing to deploy anti-COVID pills
ABQnews Seeker
The first delivery of two newly ... The first delivery of two newly approved pills to treat COVID-19 is expected to reach New Mexico this week as the state braces for ...
6
One killed in shooting in Angel Fire
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE— A shooting in Angel ... SANTA FE— A shooting in Angel Fire on Monday night left one person dead, one wounded and one man in custody, the Angel Fire ...
7
No charges filed in fatal domestic dispute in NW ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have not filed charges after ... Detectives have not filed charges after interviewing the woman who fatally shot a man Wednesday night in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police ...
8
Police bemoan another violent, drug-fueled act
ABQnews Seeker
Man led police on a high-speed ... Man led police on a high-speed chase and allegedly shot a driver
9
Man, 35, charged in alleged abduction
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas resident reportedly contacted Montana ... Los Lunas resident reportedly contacted Montana girl, 13, on social media