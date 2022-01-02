Full steam ahead: NM tourism back on track

When the emergency public health order was enacted and the New Mexico Tourism Department had to suspend all national advertising in March 2020, it was clear there was going to be a severe and immediate impact on the tourism industry – along with those communities that relied on tourism for economic development.

The conversation then shifted to recovery – how long would it take and what would communities and businesses need to put their tourism economy back on track.

Then in September 2021, something happened. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, New Mexico reached pre-pandemic levels for statewide visitor spending. Due to strong visitor activity this summer assisted by the return of our national advertising in May 2021, we were trending on a positive trajectory for some time. But now that we have reached a moment where we officially matched pre-pandemic levels of visitor spending, it’s time we shift the conversation again – tourism is officially back.

The pandemic inspired inter-department collaboration in order to address some of the challenges facing the tourism industry that persist today. One example was the New Mexico Tourism Department and New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions working together to launch a 16-week training reimbursement program for the hospitality industry so tourism employers can tap additional resources to cover training costs and increase their workforce to pre-pandemic levels.

The tourism economy entered 2020 with nine years of record-breaking growth; 2019 figures show visitor spending represented a 29% increase over 2013. That visitor spending resulted in $737 million state and local taxes and supported over 96,000 jobs. In fact, this continued growth of tourism made leisure and hospitality the second-fastest sector in job growth in New Mexico following oil and gas.

No industry suffered more economic harm than New Mexico’s tourism industry, but the future for New Mexico tourism looks bright. Since April 2021, statewide occupancy rates are up 20%, visitor spending has increased by 40%, and nearly 10,000 leisure and hospitality workers have returned to work. These metrics validate the perseverance and fortitude of the tourism industry and serve as a good indicator recovery is no longer a distant thought. Instead, we can begin to look at how recovery will begin to reshape a new era for New Mexico tourism in 2022 and beyond. And with the recently approved $15 million special appropriation for tourism promotion included in HB2, New Mexico will have a running start to shift the focus from recovery to growth and spotlight New Mexico as the world-class destination we know it to be.