Mayor: We’re fighting for the promise of Albuquerque

This New Year’s Day, five city councilors and I took the oath of office, starting new terms serving the city of Albuquerque.

When I was first sworn in four years ago, there was a detail on the oath that didn’t sit right with me. Right in the first line, it designated the “10th Mayor of Albuquerque,” a number that is technically correct under the current form of government established in the 1970s. But this number does not reflect the long and difficult journey that our city and its leaders have traveled to bring us to this point.

This journey has spanned centuries. There are many who have lived on this land who worked to build community, put everything they had into creating a better tomorrow for their children. From time immemorial when Native Americans settled in this valley to the first Spanish Alcalde in 1706, and the first elected mayor in 1885, through chapters good and bad, there are many who have been moved by the same pursuit that drives us today: the pursuit of the promise of our city, the promise of Albuquerque.

We know what our city can be. A place where families find safety in every community, where there’s opportunity for every child to reach their potential, and where we all share pride in what we accomplish together.

We are in incredibly difficult times today. That promise, as hard as we fight to reach it, feels far off right now. The rise in violence, addiction and homelessness that cities are facing across America has deepened the ingrained challenges our city has known for generations. This is the terrain that we must master if we are to continue to pursue Albuquerque’s promise.

It’s why we are pushing forward so fiercely, not just in spite of our challenges, but because of them. From my own young family to every family in the Duke City, we love Albuquerque, but we will not pass it down to our children with these challenges unmet.

Over the past four years, we have broken through longstanding barriers to lay a foundation for lasting change that we can build on.

Today, APD is better trained, equipped and organized, with tens of millions of dollars in recruiting and crime-fighting technology still coming online. The coalition that emerged from our Metro Crime Initiative is ready to advocate in the upcoming legislative session for the systemic changes we need to keep our communities safe, hold dangerous offenders accountable and expand our successful violence intervention programs. We have made a historic investment in compassionate solutions for the unhoused that has doubled our shelter capacity, built hundreds of units of new housing, and are now developing the Gateway Center – our region’s first 24/7, low-barrier shelter designed to help folks transition into permanent housing. Our city’s groundbreaking Community Safety Department is now taking 911 calls with our growing team of trained professionals to get people the help they need, freeing up critical police and EMT resources to respond to emergencies. Over the past few years, our city has been building a stronger economy. We have drawn in more good new jobs than in the past decade, and established Albuquerque as a leader in film, space technology and STEM – despite a global pandemic.

We believe in the progress we’ve made despite unprecedented hardships. Now, we must see it through and drive further still.

We’re stepping into these next four years with clear eyes about the road in front of us. There are no shortcuts on this journey and no time to spend pointing fingers at one person, one party or one policy. Challenges this complex can be met only through hard work and renewed cooperation among every partner and agency with a responsibility to be a problem-solver for our city.

At the dawn of 2022, we have been entrusted with this leg of our city’s journey, and it’s our job to advance as far as we possibly can through difficult terrain. We invested in creating a real foundation that can carry us through this journey. I believe Albuquerque and our partners across the state will rise to this responsibility and build on these efforts. If we are prepared to double down and resist the infighting that has so often held us back, then, when it’s time to hand the reins of this journey off to the next generation, I know they will start far closer to the promise of Albuquerque we are fighting for today than any have before.