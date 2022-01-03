Path forward is paved with plenty of success stories

A few weeks ago, I settled in for what I expected to be an enjoyable task: reviewing the applications of New Mexico high school seniors who were nominated by their schools for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

This rigorous program selects up to 161 distinguished seniors each year for one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. It was established in 1965 and later expanded to include students in the visual, creative and performing arts (1979) and those in career and technical education (2015).

As the state’s Public Education Secretary, I had to nominate 10 girls, 10 boys and an additional five CTE (career and technical education) students for the program. My 25 nominees would represent to the nation the capacity of New Mexico’s public education system – better known for its challenges than its successes – to produce exemplary scholars ready for college, career and civic duty.

It proved to be a nearly impossible task, but not for want of academic achievement.

First, I ordered the applications by GPA because, after all, it’s a scholars program, so grades should be heavily weighted, I presumed. But how do you compare a perfect 4.0 GPA for a student who took the most rigorous courses offered at her small, rural school to the 4.3 earned by a student in a larger district that offered weighted Advanced Placement courses? In both cases, the students had done the best possible with what they were offered.

I turned next to the section of the application where the school counselor describes any extraordinary circumstances the student faced. Now I had to consider whether surviving liver cancer or a brain tumor outweighs a house fire that left a student homeless or a spinal fusion that ended a dancing career. And is it really fair that an unwelcome and significant challenge should outweigh the consistent, hard work of another student whose only obstacle was working part time after school?

By this point, I wasn’t even sure I should consider whether these outstanding scholars had helped decorate for the prom, read aloud to first graders or visited senior living centers. They were nearly all in the National Honor Society and most held leadership positions in school clubs, sports or governance. How did they have time for that?

As I contemplated these applications, it became clear to me that every New Mexican should know about these outstanding students and share in my pride. While it is both true and unacceptable that a third of our elementary students aren’t reading at grade level, it is equally true and inspiring that our schools are already producing extraordinary young men and women who are taking tough courses and excelling and who have demonstrated character, fortitude and perseverance.

Eventually, I was forced to make some difficult choices in order for New Mexico to be represented in this national program. But I’m writing this to let everyone know that the system we are working so hard to improve in this Year of Literacy produced these bright, capable young adults.

And that means we are well situated to improve the numbers as we continue on a positive path forward to support and improve education and growth for all our students.

Kurt Steinhaus is a career New Mexico educator.