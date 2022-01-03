 A lot should go into a teacher pay raise - Albuquerque Journal

A lot should go into a teacher pay raise

By George Perea / Albuquerque resident

Yes I think (teacher raises should be tied to more training and better student academic outcomes), but there is more behind this than just this statement.

1. How and why do we know they need more training — do facts or data show that they do?

2. We all know that students should and could perform better, but what about parent(al) involvement in them also teaching their kids at home instead of letting them play video games all day?

3. In addition to teacher pay increases, is there more money to support teacher training if needed?

4. Maybe more money to provide certain parents more training on how to help and support what teachers are teaching?

5. What about money to support students with learning deficiencies, and even psychological issues? I think this sometimes plays a part in the learning gap.

6. Look at the materials that are being used in school instruction to see if they are antiquated, not area and location based, (get) ratings and feedback from all stakeholders and provide proof of success rates.

7. Look at increasing pay to others that support the teaching in schools such as educational assistants, nurses, librarians, cooks, custodians, bus drivers and secretaries. We never lobby or pass laws for them to get increases.

8. When and if pay increases are give(n), make sure the benefits they pay for out of their paychecks don’t increase so much that they see no increase in pay.

These are just some of my thoughts as a former educator, administrator.


