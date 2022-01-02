Eradication is a big word for an even bigger task

I regret I must take exception to the premise Dr. Douglas Binder suggests in the Dec. 6 Solutions Section of the Journal comparing the potential eradication of SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) to the eradication of smallpox. I heartily agree his urging people to get vaccinated is right on the mark. However, there is a very long row to hoe to get to the eradication of SARS-CoV2. Today, the challenge of eradicating SARS-CoV2 is nothing like the eradication of smallpox.

The term “eradication” means there is no transmission of a pathogen worldwide. Smallpox is the only human pathogen ever to be eradicated. It was done through a military-like global effort to find and vaccinate 90% of the world’s population. Importantly, the smallpox vaccine is stable, can be stored in a common refrigerator, cases are easily recognized, and both natural and vaccine-derived immunity lasts at least five years without a booster. Each contributes to the potential for eradication. Importantly, we have been trying to eradicate polio since 1988, but, even though good vaccines exist, it persists in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and vaccine-derived polio infections continue to occur frequently in many other countries. Only one other disease, Rinderpest, a viral infection in cows, had been eradicated. And, for the most part, I believe cows are more manageable than humans.

Eradication is not easy and the term should not be used lightly. I tell my undergraduate learners never to use the term eradication in class, but rather control – i.e. knock down the transmission of the pathogen until the disease is no longer a public health problem. Why? Because, just like Ian Malcolm famously stated in Jurassic Park, “Life finds a way.”

In order for SARS-CoV2 to be eradicated, vaccines must be highly effective for all mutations – witness the worries about the omicron variant today; vaccines must be available to all the world’s population. High-income countries hoard the lion’s share of vaccines and 100 million doses will likely expire by the end of the year. Vaccine acceptance must be universal – anti-vax sentiments are strong and persistent, and at least 80% of the world’s population must be fully vaccinated. Only about 8.4% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated with at least one dose and only 6% of all of Africa is fully vaccinated. Given the low rates of vaccination in low- and middle-income countries where approximately 85% of the world’s population lives, eradicating SARS-CoV2 is not in the cards and more variants are to be expected, hopefully with lower virulence.

So, the message is clear. Don’t think about eradicating SARS-CoV2, but rather limiting transmission, preventing illness and death, and expanding full vaccination to 80% or more for the entire world’s population. If we control SARS-CoV2, it will likely morph into an endemic disease, such as the flu and the common cold, which have a usual prevalence and circulate continuously in the population.

Finally, remember what Dr. Donald A. Henderson, former dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the father of smallpox eradication said so eloquently in 1998: “In looking to the future, however, I believe it is critical that we should not be blinded to a range of new public health program paradigms by staring too fixedly at the blinding beacon of a few eradication dreams.”

Victor K. Barbiero is an adjunct professor of global health at George Washington University.