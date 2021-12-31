Possible COVID-19 exposure prompts delay of Fabian Gonzales trial

Prosecutors in the child death trial of Fabian Gonzales may have been recently exposed to COVID-19, prompting a judge Thursday to delay the trial until mid-2022.

Gonzales, 37, had been scheduled to begin trial on Monday in the 2016 death and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

The delay means Gonzales is unlikely to be tried until some six years after Victoria’s killing in August 2016.

At a brief emergency hearing Thursday, state District Judge Cindy Leos said prosecutors in the case failed to properly answer one of the court’s COVID-19 screening questions.

Under New Mexico Supreme Court rules, Deputy District Attorneys James Grayson and Greer Rose are prohibited from entering the courthouse, Leos said.

The question the attorneys failed to answer properly reads: “In the past 10 days, have you been in contact with anyone who you know has COVID-19, has traveled to New Mexico from another country, OR who is required to self-quarantine?”

Anyone who answers “yes” to the question is prohibited from entering a New Mexico courthouse.

Gonzales’ attorney Stephen Aarons said Thursday he was “extremely” disappointed by the delay in the case, which is already more than five years old.

“I mean, it’s been five and a half years, which is a record in my 40 years of practice,” Aarons said.

The 2nd Judicial District Court had tapped some 160 potential jurors to arrive at the Bernalillo County Courthouse next week for jury selection.

The trial now is unlikely to begin until June or later, Aarons said.

Gonzales is charged with child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in death in Victoria’s death. He also is charged with eight counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy for allegedly dismembering the girl’s arms, wrapping her organs, washing knives and hiding clothing in an effort to conceal the killing, according to an amended indictment.

Gonzales is the last of three defendants facing charges in the connection with the killing of Victoria, whose burning body was found by Albuquerque police in a West Side apartment complex.

Two other defendants, Jessica Kelley, Gonzales’ cousin, and Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, have accepted plea deals and are scheduled for sentencing in February.