 Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Mayor should veto open space shortcut

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Rushed legislation that bypasses the committee process is often bad legislation, and a proposal that would drain a 39-year-old fund created to support land preservation is an example of a short cut to bad governance.

The Albuquerque City Council voted 5-4 Dec. 20 to essentially dissolve the city’s Open Space Trust Fund. The rushed vote came over objections from key community advisers, such as citizen members of the Open Space Advisory Board, which had asked the council to extend the legislative review by routing the bill through the committee process.

But lame duck Councilors Don Harris, Cynthia Borrego and Lan Sena were joined by Brook Bassan and Klarissa Peña to pass the bill before Harris, Borrego and Sena leave.

Members of the Open Space Advisory Board say they didn’t know about the bill until reading about it in the newspaper. So much for valuing citizen input — why would anyone give the time and effort it takes to serve on a city board?

Proponents say the legislation would give the city more immediate flexibility to save property. Harris contends the Open Space Trust Fund is not yielding enough interest and income to keep up with land prices. The bill would enable city leaders to tap the fund’s $12 million principal to acquire or improve property for the open space system.

The existing ordinance allows officials to use the fund’s interest and investment income but bars them from touching the principal. It’s written to give the city a trust fund to acquire lands in perpetuity. Each side makes valuable arguments that deserve to be sussed out and made more clear by putting the legislation through the committee process.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Tim Keller says he’s reviewing the legislation. This should be easy: Kill the bill and give residents a chance to be heard in the governing process.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


